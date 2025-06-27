Trending
June 27, 2025 / 7:29 AM

Leo Woodall to co-star with Rachel Weisz in 'Vladimir'

By Karen Butler
Leo Woodall is to play the title role in Netflix's "Vladimir." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 2 | Leo Woodall is to play the title role in Netflix's "Vladimir." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- The White Lotus and Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy actor Leo Woodall has joined the cast of the limited series, Vladimir.

"Leo Woodall will star as the titular Vladimir -- joining Rachel Weisz in the upcoming adaptation of the Julia May Jonas novel," Netflix announced Thursday.

"As a woman's life unravels, she becomes obsessed with a captivating new colleague and is hell-bent on turning her fantasies into reality."

Weisz also serves as an executive producer on the project.

Kate Robin -- whose credits include One Mississippi, The Affair, Dead to Me and Six Feet Under -- is the show-runner.

No premiere date has been disclosed yet.

