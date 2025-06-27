Leo Woodall to co-star with Rachel Weisz in 'Vladimir'

June 27 (UPI) -- The White Lotus and Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy actor Leo Woodall has joined the cast of the limited series, Vladimir.

"Leo Woodall will star as the titular Vladimir -- joining Rachel Weisz in the upcoming adaptation of the Julia May Jonas novel," Netflix announced Thursday.

"As a woman's life unravels, she becomes obsessed with a captivating new colleague and is hell-bent on turning her fantasies into reality."

Weisz also serves as an executive producer on the project.

Kate Robin -- whose credits include One Mississippi, The Affair, Dead to Me and Six Feet Under -- is the show-runner.

No premiere date has been disclosed yet.