June 27, 2025 / 1:34 PM

Lisa Kudrow's 'The Comeback' revived for third and final season

By Ben Hooper
Lisa Kudrow stars in Season 3 of "The Comeback," which is set to debut in 2026 on HBO Max. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI
1 of 4 | Lisa Kudrow stars in Season 3 of "The Comeback," which is set to debut in 2026 on HBO Max. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- HBO announced original comedy series The Comeback, starring and co-created by Lisa Kudrow, will be revived for a third and final season to air in 2026.

The Comeback, which also stars Dan Bucatinsky, Laura Silverman and Damian Young, aired its first season in 2005, and returned for a second season in 2014.

The series, created by Kudrow and Michael Patrick King, stars Kudrow as an actress named Valerie Cherish who attempts to revive her career.

"Valerie Cherish has found her way back to the current television landscape. Neither of us are surprised she did," Kudrow and King said in a statement.

The series is executive produced by Kudrow and King, alongside John Melfi and Dan Bucatinsky.

"No matter what the industry throws at her, Valerie Cherish is a survivor. On the 20th Anniversary of her debut, Michael Patrick King and Lisa Kudrow have brilliantly scripted her return to HBO and we can't wait to see that," Amy Gravitt, executive vice president for HBO & Max Comedy Programming, said in the announcement.

The Comeback's third and final season is expected to debut on HBO and HBO Max in 2026.

Lisa Kudrow turns 60: a look back

Left to right, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow of "Friends" pose with their trophies after the cast was honored for Best Ensemble Performance in a TV Comedy Series at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on February 24, 1996. Kudrow, in 2020, said Perry gifted her the Cookie Time cookie jar from the set of "Friends" when the iconic show ended its run. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

