Netflix orders Season 2 of 'Ransom Canyon'

June 26 (UPI) -- Netflix announced it has ordered Season 2 of its contemporary western, Ransom Canyon.

"Ransom Canyon Season 2? Yee-haw!" Duhamel wrote on Instagram Wednesday.

"I couldn't be happier that Netflix is ready to get back in the saddle for Ransom Canyon!" show-runner April Blair said in a press release.

"Our dreamy little corner of Texas Hill Country is full of stories still untold, and we can't wait to bring them to our incredible fans. Get ready for another ride."

The show is filmed in New Mexico and stars Josh Duhamel, Minka Kelly, James Brolin, Eoin Macken, Lizzy Greene, Andrew Liner, Garrett Wareing, Jack Schumacher, and Marianly Tejada.