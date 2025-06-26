Trending
June 26, 2025 / 2:10 PM

Brenda Song, Harvey Guillén to announce Emmy nominations July 15

By Ben Hooper
Brenda Song will co-host the 77th Emmy Award nominations in a July 15 ceremony. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 4 | Brenda Song will co-host the 77th Emmy Award nominations in a July 15 ceremony. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 26 (UPI) -- The Television Academy announced actors Brenda Song and Harvey Guillén will announce this year's Emmy Awards nominations on July 15.

The academy said Song (The Last Showgirl) and Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows) will announce the nominees in a live-streamed event on Emmys.com at 11:30 a.m. EDT July 15.

Comedian Nate Bargatze was previously announced as the host of the 77th annual Emmy Awards.

The ceremony will take place Sept. 14 at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The show will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

"It's a huge honor to be asked to host such an iconic awards show and I'm beyond excited to work with CBS to create a night that can be enjoyed by families around the world," Bargatze said in news release.

