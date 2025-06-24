Trending
TV
June 24, 2025 / 12:54 PM

Netflix renews 'Kakegurui' series 'Bet' for Season 2

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
"Bet" is getting a second season, Netflix announced Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Netflix
1 of 3 | "Bet" is getting a second season, Netflix announced Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Netflix

June 24 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Tuesday that Bet, its live-action series based on the manga Kakegurui, will return for Season 2.

Miku Martineau, who portrays the lead character, Yumeko, took to social media to announce the renewal.

"Hey, Netflix, it's Miku, and I have some crazy news to tell you," she said, holding up a playing card.

The show follows her character's quest to avenge her parent's death as she attends a private school where students gamble for social status.

"Bet is officially getting renewed for Season 2," she said. "And I bet you are going to love it."

Season 1 also starred Ayo Solanke, Eve Edwards, Clara Alexandrova, Hunter Cardinal, Anwen O'Driscoll, Aviva Mongillo, Ryan Sutherland, Dorian Giordano, Laura Afelskie and Emma Elle Paterson.

A release date for the sophomore season, and additional casting information, have not yet been shared.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Adria Arjona recalls 'Andor' audition: 'I was freaking out'
TV // 4 hours ago
Adria Arjona recalls 'Andor' audition: 'I was freaking out'
June 24 (UPI) -- Adria Arjona "was freaking out" during her audition for the "Star Wars" series "Andor," she told her co-star Diego Luna, who guest hosted "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Monday.
Jensen Ackles: 'Supernatural' reunion for 'The Boys' was 'good time'
TV // 5 hours ago
Jensen Ackles: 'Supernatural' reunion for 'The Boys' was 'good time'
June 24 (UPI) -- Jensen Ackles discussed reuniting with "Supernatural" co-stars Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins for "The Boys" Season 5 on "The Tonight Show" Monday.
Johnny Knoxville hosting 'Fear Factor' revival on Fox
TV // 20 hours ago
Johnny Knoxville hosting 'Fear Factor' revival on Fox
June 23 (UPI) -- Fox announced Monday that Johnny Knoxville will host a new "Fear Factor" show for the 2025 - 2026 season, tentatively titled "Fear Factor: The Next Chapter."
Family dysfunction abounds in 'Such Brave Girls' Season 2 trailer
TV // 22 hours ago
Family dysfunction abounds in 'Such Brave Girls' Season 2 trailer
June 23 (UPI) -- Hulu released a trailer for "Such Brave Girls" Season 2, a BAFTA-winning comedy series about a single mother and her two adult daughters.
Food Network to honor Anne Burrell with programming block Wednesday
TV // 22 hours ago
Food Network to honor Anne Burrell with programming block Wednesday
June 23 (UPI) -- Food Network is honoring the late chef Anne Burrell with a programming in her honor Wednesday.
'Outlander' prequel 'Blood of My Blood' renewed for Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
'Outlander' prequel 'Blood of My Blood' renewed for Season 2
June 23 (UPI) -- The "Outlander" prequel, "Outlander: Blood of My Blood," has been renewed for a second season ahead of its planned Season 1 premiere in August.
Shonda Rhimes to be honored with Edinburgh TV Festival fellowship
TV // 1 day ago
Shonda Rhimes to be honored with Edinburgh TV Festival fellowship
June 23 (UPI) -- Shonda Rhimes, the writer and producer behind "Grey's Anatomy," "Scandal" and more, will be honored during the 50th anniversary edition of the Edinburgh TV Festival.
'MobLand' renewed after Season 1 draws 26M viewers
TV // 1 day ago
'MobLand' renewed after Season 1 draws 26M viewers
June 23 (UPI) -- "MobLand," starring Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren, has been renewed for Season 2 after shattering viewership records, Paramount+ announced Monday.
Bertha, George clash over Gladys in 'Gilded Age' weeks ahead trailer
TV // 1 day ago
Bertha, George clash over Gladys in 'Gilded Age' weeks ahead trailer
June 23 (UPI) -- Bertha and George Russell, portrayed by Carrie Coon and Morgan Spector, clash over their daughter Gladys in a preview of "The Gilded Age" Season 3. The clip aired Sunday after the season premiere on Max.
'Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' S3 to premiere Sept. 7
TV // 1 day ago
'Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' S3 to premiere Sept. 7
June 23 (UPI) -- "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" Season 3 is set to premiere on AMC and AMC+ on Sept. 7.

Trending Stories

WWE 'Raw': Cody Rhodes defeats Jey Uso, reaches King of the Ring finals
WWE 'Raw': Cody Rhodes defeats Jey Uso, reaches King of the Ring finals
Food Network to honor Anne Burrell with programming block Wednesday
Food Network to honor Anne Burrell with programming block Wednesday
WWE: Liv Morgan to miss several months due to shoulder injury
WWE: Liv Morgan to miss several months due to shoulder injury
Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost step out at 'Jurassic World' premiere
Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost step out at 'Jurassic World' premiere
Jensen Ackles: 'Supernatural' reunion for 'The Boys' was 'good time'
Jensen Ackles: 'Supernatural' reunion for 'The Boys' was 'good time'

Follow Us