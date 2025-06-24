Netflix renews 'Kakegurui' series 'Bet' for Season 2

1 of 3 | "Bet" is getting a second season, Netflix announced Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Netflix

June 24 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Tuesday that Bet, its live-action series based on the manga Kakegurui, will return for Season 2.

Miku Martineau, who portrays the lead character, Yumeko, took to social media to announce the renewal.

"Hey, Netflix, it's Miku, and I have some crazy news to tell you," she said, holding up a playing card.

The show follows her character's quest to avenge her parent's death as she attends a private school where students gamble for social status.

it's official. BET is returning for season 2! pic.twitter.com/hvk2ZAaC95— Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 24, 2025

"Bet is officially getting renewed for Season 2," she said. "And I bet you are going to love it."

Season 1 also starred Ayo Solanke, Eve Edwards, Clara Alexandrova, Hunter Cardinal, Anwen O'Driscoll, Aviva Mongillo, Ryan Sutherland, Dorian Giordano, Laura Afelskie and Emma Elle Paterson.

A release date for the sophomore season, and additional casting information, have not yet been shared.