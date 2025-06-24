June 24 (UPI) -- Prime Video is teasing a new series from Judge Judy Sheindlin of Judge Judy fame.

Justice on Trial examines eight cases to determine if the verdicts were correct. The eight-episode series arrives on the streamer July 21.

"Sometimes the impact of one decision by a police officer, a lawyer or even a judge can change the way justice is delivered... We're taking landmark criminal cases, and recreating them, using our own trial lawyers, and yours truly as the judge," Sheindlin says in the preview, released Tuesday.

Sheindlin, who is also an executive producer on the show, blends reenactments, transcripts and reporting from the time of the original trials, a press release states.

"Judges are people. Sometimes they get it wrong. Then what happens? When and how long will it take to get it right?" she asks in a statement. "I've put justice on trial. I couldn't be more proud of this series. Everybody who watches it will come away a little smarter. Mission accomplished."

Judge Judy aired in 1996 and ran 25 seasons.