Jensen Ackles: 'Supernatural' reunion for 'The Boys' was 'good time'

June 24 (UPI) -- Supernatural alum Jensen Ackles says reuniting with his former co-stars Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins for The Boys Season 5 was a "really good time."

The actor, 47, discussed the fifth and final season of The Boys when he stopped by The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday.

"So, Eric Kripke, who created Supernatural -- he is also the writer-showrunner of The Boys," Ackles told Fallon. "When he likes to work with somebody, he likes to continue working with them. And I was the benefactor of that, obviously. But then he thought, 'Oh, what a great idea. Let's just bring the cast back together.'"

Supernatural premiered on the WB in 2005 before moving to the CW for its sophomore season. The series ran for 15 seasons, through 2019. It starred Ackles and Padalecki as brothers Dean and Sam, respectively. Together, they faced various obstacles presented by paranormal entities. Collins also starred.

"It was funny because there was a little, like, concern that, you know, we're gonna get Jared and Misha and Jensen together, and it's gonna be a little wacky, because, 15 years together, we got a little off," he added. "...It was a really good time. I can't wait to be able to say more."

Ackles, Padalecki and Collins announced the casting in February.

Ackles portrays Ben, or Soldier Boy, on The Boys, which follows a team of vigilantes who take issue with dishonorable superheroes. The show is adapted from the comic series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

Prime Video has yet to announce a premiere date for Season 5.