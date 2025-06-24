'House of David' S2 to release early for Wonder Project subscribers

June 24 (UPI) -- House of David Season 2 will release early for Prime Video users who purchase a new Wonder Project subscription, the streamer announced Tuesday.

Wonder Project, which launches in the fall, is aimed at Prime Video's "global faith and values audience," according to a press release. The service will offer subscribers exclusive early access to content such as House of David.

The sophomore season also becomes available in the fall, before a wide release on Prime Video at an unspecified date.

The subscription will cost $8.99 a month.

"Our audience is underserved and craves a destination they can trust with exceptional originals and curated movies and TV shows," said Wonder Project founder Jon Erwin in a statement. "With the new Wonder Project subscription on Prime Video, we will be delivering all of that and more."

House of David tells the story of the biblical figure David, "who eventually becomes the most renowned and celebrated king of Israel," according to an official description. Michael Iskander stars.