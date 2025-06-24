Adria Arjona recalls 'Andor' audition: 'I was freaking out'

June 24 (UPI) -- Adria Arjona says she "was freaking out" when she auditioned for the Star Wars series Andor.

She dished about the experience to her co-star Diego Luna, who portrays Cassian Andor in the Rogue One prequel, and who is guest hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live this week.

"I did the first scene and it lasted maybe a minute. I got no notes, which, if any of you here are an actor, that is a horrible thing. That means I failed. That means I didn't get the job," Arjona said.

She said writer-creator Tony Gilroy then had Luna leave the room for her next scene. She made a mistake and then tried again.

"And I was freaking out," she said. "Then I do the scene again, and silence in the room. I'm freaking out. I'm like, 'I didn't get the job. I didn't get the job. This is the second time I don't get a Star Wars job. I'll never get it again.' And I was heartbroken."

"And then Tony just kind of looks at me and goes, 'Welcome to Star Wars, kid,'" she added. "He changed my life in 10 minutes."

The second and final season of the series landed on Disney+ April 22.

