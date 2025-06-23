'Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' S3 to premiere Sept. 7

1 of 3 | Melissa McBride and Norman Reedus star in "The Walking Dead: Dead City." The show will return for its third season on Sept. 7. Photo courtesy of AMC

June 23 (UPI) -- The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 is set to premiere on AMC and AMC+ on Sept. 7.

Original Walking Dead characters Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride once again reprise their roles of American zombie-apocalypse survivors Daryl and Carol.

After two seasons in France, Daryl Dixon Season 3 will take place in Spain. The ensemble will also include Eduardo Noriega, Óscar Jaenada and Alexandra Masangkay.

"As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse," a synopsis said about Daryl and Carol's contemporary odyssey.

Another Walking Dead spin-off, Dead City, wrapped up its second season on Sunday.