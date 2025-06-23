TV
June 23, 2025 / 7:27 AM

'Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' S3 to premiere Sept. 7

By Karen Butler
Share with X
Melissa McBride and Norman Reedus star in "The Walking Dead: Dead City." The show will return for its third season on Sept. 7. Photo courtesy of AMC
1 of 3 | Melissa McBride and Norman Reedus star in "The Walking Dead: Dead City." The show will return for its third season on Sept. 7. Photo courtesy of AMC

June 23 (UPI) -- The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 is set to premiere on AMC and AMC+ on Sept. 7.

Original Walking Dead characters Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride once again reprise their roles of American zombie-apocalypse survivors Daryl and Carol.

After two seasons in France, Daryl Dixon Season 3 will take place in Spain. The ensemble will also include Eduardo Noriega, Óscar Jaenada and Alexandra Masangkay.

"As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse," a synopsis said about Daryl and Carol's contemporary odyssey.

Another Walking Dead spin-off, Dead City, wrapped up its second season on Sunday.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Cohan: Maggie-Hershel relationship is complex, sad in 'Dead City' S2
TV // 18 hours ago
Cohan: Maggie-Hershel relationship is complex, sad in 'Dead City' S2
NEW YORK, June 22 (UPI) -- Lauren Cohan says she thinks Maggie's strained relationship with her teen son Hershel in Season 2 of "The Walking Dead: Dead City" resonates with viewers because it is such a common parent-child dynamic.
'Wicked,' 'Thundermans,' 'Cobra Kai' win top Kids' Choice Awards
TV // 22 hours ago
'Wicked,' 'Thundermans,' 'Cobra Kai' win top Kids' Choice Awards
June 22 (UPI) -- "Wicked" was named Favorite Movie and its star Ariana Grande was voted Favorite Movie Actress at the Kids' Choice Awards in Santa Monica Saturday night.
Jake Weary: Playing charismatic Cane on 'Waterfront' is a game changer
TV // 1 day ago
Jake Weary: Playing charismatic Cane on 'Waterfront' is a game changer
NEW YORK, June 21 (UPI) -- Jake Weary told UPI he wanted to star in "Waterfront" because the new Netflix drama gives him the chance to play a type of character he doesn't usually get offered.
Travis Van Winkle likens 'Fubar' S2 to 'Real World: Road Rules'
TV // 1 day ago
Travis Van Winkle likens 'Fubar' S2 to 'Real World: Road Rules'
NEW YORK, June 21 (UPI) -- Travis Van Winkle told UPI Season 2 of his action-comedy, "Fubar," starts off looking a bit like the 1990s reality TV show, "Real World: Road Rules."
'Power Book IV: Force' Season 3 gets teaser, fall release date
TV // 2 days ago
'Power Book IV: Force' Season 3 gets teaser, fall release date
June 20 (UPI) -- Starz is teasing the third and final season of "Power Book IV: Force," starring Joseph Sikora and Manuel Eduardo Ramirez.
'Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 to have two-episode premiere
TV // 2 days ago
'Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 to have two-episode premiere
June 20 (UPI) -- "The Summer I Turned Pretty" Season 3 arrives on Prime Video with 2 episodes on July 16. The final chapter of the series will include 11 episodes total.
'Bridgerton' stars wrap filming Season 4
TV // 2 days ago
'Bridgerton' stars wrap filming Season 4
June 20 (UPI) -- "Bridgerton" Season 4, starring Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha, has finished filming. The news was shared on the show's official Instagram account Friday.
Disney+ to adapt Korean webtoon 'The Remarried Empress'
TV // 3 days ago
Disney+ to adapt Korean webtoon 'The Remarried Empress'
June 19 (UPI) -- The romantic fantasy Korean webtoon "The Remarried Empress" is getting a live-action adaptation on Disney+, the streamer announced Thursday.
Brianne Howey: 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 3 is 'most emotional' yet
TV // 3 days ago
Brianne Howey: 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 3 is 'most emotional' yet
June 19 (UPI) -- Brianne Howey said Season 3 of "Ginny & Georgia" is the "most emotional and dramatic" yet when she stopped by "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" on Wednesday.
Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun attend 'Squid Game' Season 3 premiere
TV // 3 days ago
Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun attend 'Squid Game' Season 3 premiere
June 19 (UPI) -- Lee Jung-jae and Lee Byung-hun were among the "Squid Game" cast members to attend the premiere of the Korean drama series' third and final season Wednesday.

Trending Stories

Cohan: Maggie-Hershel relationship is complex, sad in 'Dead City' S2
Cohan: Maggie-Hershel relationship is complex, sad in 'Dead City' S2
Former Babyshambles guitarist Patrick Walden dead at 46
Former Babyshambles guitarist Patrick Walden dead at 46
'KPop Demon Hunters' cast says animation makes them 'way cooler'
'KPop Demon Hunters' cast says animation makes them 'way cooler'
Famous birthdays for June 21: Lana Del Rey, Meredith Baxter
Famous birthdays for June 21: Lana Del Rey, Meredith Baxter
Famous birthdays for June 22: Tracy Pollan, Bruce Campbell
Famous birthdays for June 22: Tracy Pollan, Bruce Campbell

Follow Us