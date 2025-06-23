Shonda Rhimes to be honored with Edinburgh TV Festival fellowship

June 23 (UPI) -- Shonda Rhimes will be honored during the 50th anniversary edition of the Edinburgh TV Festival.

Rhimes, 55, is the writer and producer behind Grey's Anatomy and Scandal, and also executive produced How to Get Away with Murder, Bridgerton and more.

She will be the festival's first recipient of the Edinburgh Fellowship, which celebrates "exceptional creative and cultural contributions to the global television industry," according to a post on the event's official Instagram account.

"We can't think of anyone more fitting to receive this inaugural honor than Shonda Rhimes, one of the international industry's most respected creative powerhouses and someone whose global cultural impact cannot be understated," said Rowan Woods, the festival's creative director, in a statement. "As we celebrate the rich legacy of the past 50 years and look towards the future, Shonda remains an inspirational figure and guiding light for us all."

Rhimes will also participate in an In Conversation discussion during the event Aug. 20.

Additional programming will be detailed in July.

