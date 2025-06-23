Trending
TV
June 23, 2025 / 12:30 PM

'Outlander' prequel 'Blood of My Blood' renewed for Season 2

Production began Monday in Scotland.

By Karen Butler
"Outlander: Blood of My Blood," starring Jamie Roy and Harriet Slater, has been renewed for a second season. Photo courtesy of Starz
1 of 3 | "Outlander: Blood of My Blood," starring Jamie Roy and Harriet Slater, has been renewed for a second season. Photo courtesy of Starz

June 23 (UPI) -- The Outlander prequel, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, has been renewed for a second season ahead of its planned Season 1 premiere on Aug. 8.

Production on the episodes began Monday in Scotland, Starz announced.

Blood of My Blood follows the love stories of Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy), and Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine).

The two couples are the parents of Outlander lovers Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe).

"The passion and talent our cast and crew have poured into Outlander: Blood of My Blood has been extraordinary and we're thrilled to continue these epic love stories in Season 2," Matthew B. Roberts, showrunner and executive producer, said in a statement Monday.

"Just as audiences fell in love with Jamie and Claire, we hope viewers will be enamored by these new couples when they meet them this summer."

