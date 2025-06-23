TV
June 23, 2025 / 9:14 AM

Bertha, George clash over Gladys in 'Gilded Age' weeks ahead trailer

By Jessica Inman
Carrie Coon portrays Bertha Russell in "The Gilded Age." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Carrie Coon portrays Bertha Russell in "The Gilded Age." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- Max is previewing the upcoming episodes of The Gilded Age Season 3.

In a "weeks ahead" trailer released Sunday after the Season 3 premiere, viewers see Bertha and George Russell, portrayed by Carrie Coon and Morgan Spector, clashing over their daughter, Gladys (Taissa Farmiga).

"We were a love match, and we've been happy," George says in the teaser. "Why couldn't Gladys have had the same?"

"I'm building a position that will make her the envy of every woman living," Bertha responds.

Bertha and George have come into new money and Bertha, a social climber, wants her daughter to be financially secure.

Gladys ultimately disappears, and George blames Bertha.

Julian Fellowes (Downton Abbey) created the period drama.

The ensemble cast also includes Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Denee Benton, Louisa Jacobson, Harry Richardson, Blake Ritson, Ben Ahlers, Ashlie Atkinson, Dylan Baker, Kate Baldwin, Victoria Clark, John Ellison Conlee, Michael Cumpsty, Kelley Curran, Jordan Donica, Jessica Frances Dukes, Claybourne Elder, Amy Forsyth, Jack Gilpin, Lisa Gay Hamilton, Ward Horton, Simon Jones, Celia Kennan-Bolger, Ben Lamb and Nathan Lane.

