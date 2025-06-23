Trending
June 23, 2025 / 4:01 PM

Food Network to honor Anne Burrell with programming block Wednesday

By Jessica Inman
The late Anne Burrell is seen arriving on the red carpet at the City Harvest "Red Supper Club" Fundraising Gala in 2022. Food Network will honor her with a programming block on Wednesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The late Anne Burrell is seen arriving on the red carpet at the City Harvest "Red Supper Club" Fundraising Gala in 2022. Food Network will honor her with a programming block on Wednesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- Food Network is honoring the late chef Anne Burrell with programming in her honor Wednesday.

Burrell died Tuesday at her home in Brooklyn, N.Y. She was 55.

The programming block kicks off at 10 p.m. EDT Wednesday with an encore episode of Guy's Grocery Games.

In the episode titled "All-Stars and A-Lister Dinners" Burrell is among the chefs who have to whip up a lunch with ingredients determined by a bowling game.

Food Network will then air an episode of Worst Cooks in America: Worst of the Worst and Worst Cooks in America: Boot Camp Diaries at 11 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. EDT, respectively.

Warner Bros. Discovery head of food content, Betsy Ayala described Burrell as "a one-of-a-kind-talent" in a statement.

"With these special programming events, we hope to honor Anne and celebrate her impact on Food Network and beyond, and to offer fans a way to remember her passion and culinary prowess that ran through everything she did," she said.

In addition, Food Network will release the premiere episode of Worst Cooks in America: Talented and Terrible on July 28, featuring Burrell.

According to an official synopsis, the upcoming season will focus on "professional performers ... used to stealing the spotlight, but in the kitchen, they are dishing out disasters."

