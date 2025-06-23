June 23 (UPI) -- Hulu released a trailer for Such Brave Girls Season 2, a BAFTA-winning comedy series about a single mother and her two adult daughters.

The trailer, released Monday, continues the story of single mother Deb (Louise Brealey) and her adult daughters, Josie (series creator Kat Sadler) and Billie (Lizzie Davidson).

The comedy's first season, which released in 2023, earned a BAFTA for Best Scripted Comedy.

"The return of the BAFTA Award-winning family sitcom about three damaged narcissists desperate for love," the official synopsis reads. "Josie's still soul-searching (no luck yet), Billie's still on the hunt for true love, and Deb still prays for financial security - but above all, they are still hell-bent on escaping the reality of their cramped, crumbling, debt-ridden home life and find their happily ever afters."

Such Brave Girls Season 2 premieres July 7 on Hulu. All six episodes of Season 1 are now streaming.