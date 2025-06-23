June 23 (UPI) -- MobLand has been renewed for Season 2 after shattering viewership records, Paramount+ announced Monday.

Season 1 of the series, which stars Venom's Tom Hardy, Die Another Day's Pierce Brosnan and The Queen's Helen Mirren premiered March 30, and has accumulated some 26 million viewers since, becoming the streamer's second most-watched original series.

The show follows the drama between two warring mob families.

"We are elated to greenlight a second season of this global phenomenon, which has dominated both domestic and international charts and soared to #1 in the United Kingdom," Paramount co-CEO Chris McCarthy in a press release.

Guy Ritchie's series also stars Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, Jasmine Jobson, Geoff Bell, Daniel Betts, Lisa Dwan and Emily Barber.

Brosnan and Mirren also star in the upcoming Netflix movie Thursday Murder Club, which arrives on the streamer Aug. 28.

Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan attend 'MobLand' premiere