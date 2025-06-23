Johnny Knoxville hosting 'Fear Factor' revival on Fox

June 23 (UPI) -- Fox Television Network announced Monday that Johnny Knoxville will host Fear Factor: The Next Chapter. The reality competition will be on the 2025-2026 Fox schedule.

Fear Factor: The Next Chapter is a working title. The update of the game will pit strangers against each other in stunts and challenges in remote locations until there is only one winner.

The original Fear Factor aired from 2001 to 2006 on NBC. Joe Rogan hosted the NBC iteration, which filmed in a studio as contestants faced fears of insects, heights and other phobias that could be challenged in stunts.

It was revived for NBC specials and a 2011 revival season, then two MTV seasons from 2017 to 2018.

Knoxville originated the MTV stunt show Jackass, which went on to release four theatrical movies.

Casting for contestants is open to people 18 and older in the United States and Canada.