Trending
TV
June 23, 2025 / 5:57 PM

Johnny Knoxville hosting 'Fear Factor' revival on Fox

By Fred Topel
Share with X
Johnny Knoxville, seen at the 2018 premiere of "Action Point" in Los Angeles, will host "Fear Factor: The Next Chapter. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Johnny Knoxville, seen at the 2018 premiere of "Action Point" in Los Angeles, will host "Fear Factor: The Next Chapter. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- Fox Television Network announced Monday that Johnny Knoxville will host Fear Factor: The Next Chapter. The reality competition will be on the 2025-2026 Fox schedule.

Fear Factor: The Next Chapter is a working title. The update of the game will pit strangers against each other in stunts and challenges in remote locations until there is only one winner.

The original Fear Factor aired from 2001 to 2006 on NBC. Joe Rogan hosted the NBC iteration, which filmed in a studio as contestants faced fears of insects, heights and other phobias that could be challenged in stunts.

It was revived for NBC specials and a 2011 revival season, then two MTV seasons from 2017 to 2018.

Knoxville originated the MTV stunt show Jackass, which went on to release four theatrical movies.

Casting for contestants is open to people 18 and older in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Family dysfunction abounds in 'Such Brave Girls' Season 2 trailer
TV // 2 hours ago
Family dysfunction abounds in 'Such Brave Girls' Season 2 trailer
June 23 (UPI) -- Hulu released a trailer for "Such Brave Girls" Season 2, a BAFTA-winning comedy series about a single mother and her two adult daughters.
Food Network to honor Anne Burrell with programming block Wednesday
TV // 2 hours ago
Food Network to honor Anne Burrell with programming block Wednesday
June 23 (UPI) -- Food Network is honoring the late chef Anne Burrell with a programming in her honor Wednesday.
'Outlander' prequel 'Blood of My Blood' renewed for Season 2
TV // 5 hours ago
'Outlander' prequel 'Blood of My Blood' renewed for Season 2
June 23 (UPI) -- The "Outlander" prequel, "Outlander: Blood of My Blood," has been renewed for a second season ahead of its planned Season 1 premiere in August.
Shonda Rhimes to be honored with Edinburgh TV Festival fellowship
TV // 6 hours ago
Shonda Rhimes to be honored with Edinburgh TV Festival fellowship
June 23 (UPI) -- Shonda Rhimes, the writer and producer behind "Grey's Anatomy," "Scandal" and more, will be honored during the 50th anniversary edition of the Edinburgh TV Festival.
'MobLand' renewed after Season 1 draws 26M viewers
TV // 8 hours ago
'MobLand' renewed after Season 1 draws 26M viewers
June 23 (UPI) -- "MobLand," starring Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren, has been renewed for Season 2 after shattering viewership records, Paramount+ announced Monday.
Bertha, George clash over Gladys in 'Gilded Age' weeks ahead trailer
TV // 9 hours ago
Bertha, George clash over Gladys in 'Gilded Age' weeks ahead trailer
June 23 (UPI) -- Bertha and George Russell, portrayed by Carrie Coon and Morgan Spector, clash over their daughter Gladys in a preview of "The Gilded Age" Season 3. The clip aired Sunday after the season premiere on Max.
'Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' S3 to premiere Sept. 7
TV // 10 hours ago
'Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' S3 to premiere Sept. 7
June 23 (UPI) -- "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" Season 3 is set to premiere on AMC and AMC+ on Sept. 7.
Cohan: Maggie-Hershel relationship is complex, sad in 'Dead City' S2
TV // 1 day ago
Cohan: Maggie-Hershel relationship is complex, sad in 'Dead City' S2
NEW YORK, June 22 (UPI) -- Lauren Cohan says she thinks Maggie's strained relationship with her teen son Hershel in Season 2 of "The Walking Dead: Dead City" resonates with viewers because it is such a common parent-child dynamic.
'Wicked,' 'Thundermans,' 'Cobra Kai' win top Kids' Choice Awards
TV // 1 day ago
'Wicked,' 'Thundermans,' 'Cobra Kai' win top Kids' Choice Awards
June 22 (UPI) -- "Wicked" was named Favorite Movie and its star Ariana Grande was voted Favorite Movie Actress at the Kids' Choice Awards in Santa Monica Saturday night.
Jake Weary: Playing charismatic Cane on 'Waterfront' is a game changer
TV // 1 day ago
Jake Weary: Playing charismatic Cane on 'Waterfront' is a game changer
NEW YORK, June 21 (UPI) -- Jake Weary told UPI he wanted to star in "Waterfront" because the new Netflix drama gives him the chance to play a type of character he doesn't usually get offered.

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for June 21: Lana Del Rey, Meredith Baxter
Famous birthdays for June 21: Lana Del Rey, Meredith Baxter
'KPop Demon Hunters' cast says animation makes them 'way cooler'
'KPop Demon Hunters' cast says animation makes them 'way cooler'
'Dragon' tops North American box office with $37M
'Dragon' tops North American box office with $37M
'Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' S3 to premiere Sept. 7
'Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' S3 to premiere Sept. 7
Food Network to honor Anne Burrell with programming block Wednesday
Food Network to honor Anne Burrell with programming block Wednesday

Follow Us