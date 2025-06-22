'Wicked,' 'Thundermans,' 'Cobra Kai' win top Kids' Choice Awards

June 22 (UPI) -- Wicked was named Favorite Movie and its star Ariana Grande was voted Favorite Movie Actress at the Kids' Choice Awards in Santa Monica Saturday night.

Jack Black earned the Favorite Movie Actor honor for Minecraft.

In the TV categories, The Thundermans was deemed Favorite Kids TV Show, while its stars Jack Griffo and Kira Kosarin won for Favorite Male and Female TV Star (Kids) respectively.

Cobra Kai cast-mates Xolo Maridueña and Peyton List took home the prizes for Favorite Male and Female TV Star (Family).

XO, Kitty won for Favorite Family TV Show, America's Got Talent won for Favorite Reality TV Show and SpongeBob SquarePants won for Favorite Cartoon.

SZA was voted Favorite Female Music Artist, Bruno Mars won for Favorite Male Music Artist and Stray Kids scored the Favorite Music Group trophy.

Tyla hosted the Nickelodeon event, which also saw Black presented with the King of Comedy life-achievement award and Rihanna with the ICON Silver Blimp Award.

