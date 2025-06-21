Travis Van Winkle likens 'Fubar' S2 to 'Real World: Road Rules'

NEW YORK, June 21 (UPI) -- You and The Last Ship alum Travis Van Winkle says Season 2 of his action-comedy, Fubar, starts off looking a bit like a 1990s reality TV show.

"it's kind of like Real World: Road Rules meets the CIA and there's a lot of chaos," Van Winkle told UPI in a recent Zoom interview.

Season 1 ended with Tally Brunner (Fabiana Udenio) discovering both her ex-husband Luke (Arnold Schwarzenegger) and their daughter Emma (Monica Barbaro) are secret agents who have been lying to her for years about their globe-trotting adventures.

After a dangerous mission goes sideways, Luke, Tally and Emma, as well as Luke's team -- Barry (Milan Carter), Roo (Fortune Feimster) and Aldon (Van Winkle) -- end up in the witness protection program, sharing a house with Tally's miserable former fiance Donnie (Andy Buckley) and Emma's ex, Carter, (Jay Baruchel).

That's where Season 2 -- now streaming on Netflix -- picks up.

"I think having us all in the same room, trying to figure it out, for me, was always so fun. It felt like a big party on set when we were all there," Van Winkle said.

Carter agreed with Van Winkle's categorization of the on-set vibe, but he also detailed some of the challenges that came with capturing those hilarious group scenes.

"It felt like a party, but, I will say, Season 1, when we had to go to the CIA room, you knew you were going to be there for a long time because everybody's got to get [camera] coverage," he said.

"So, you're shooting in the house and you've got 11 people, just know you're going to be there all day," he laughed. "When Season 2 kicks off, we have a lot of cabin fever. It's like three months after the church scene, where identities are revealed. So, now, we have spent way too much time with each other and are at the point of breaking, but we've got to save the world."

A big change story-wise in Season 2 is that a lot of civilians now know more than they should about the agents' secret identities and missions.

"It ain't fun having your mom, which Fabiana plays, she's basically Barry's mama in the show, knowing all of your business and, while you're trying to save the world, you've also got to talk her off a ledge and comfort her. It ain't easy."

Feimster said her character Roo takes on added responsibility this season.

"My character has a journey of kind of growing up a little bit and and taking some leadership roles," Feimster said.

"It was interesting to go from like the super-ridiculous, inappropriate one last season, which I still have that, but having to step it up a little bit more."

Van Winkle's favorite part of Season 2 was working with a new member of the cast -- a pig.

"I've always loved animals and I actually grew up with a pig," the actor said.

"My pig's name was Crazy Carl," he added. "He was a small, little guy we rescued from a farm and he turned into this massive pig, so I got to reunite with a swine and I really enjoyed having most of my scenes with this cute little guy named Dexter."

Carter was most excited to explore Barry's crush on Tina (Aparna Brielle), an NSA analyst who is probably a double agent.

"It's like going to your family reunion and everybody says, 'Yo, you know Tina's not for you, bro,'" Carter said about his team's lack of support for his budding relationship.

"It made me really look forward to seeing where Barry and Tina were going to go this season and it's quite the journey."

The cast members said they are still having fun working with Schwarzenegger, an action-movie legend they grew up watching in films like Terminator, Total Recall and True Lies.

"He's such a treat because you never know what you're going to get," Feimster said.

"You're either going to laugh a lot with him or you're going to get a motivational speech or learn about some kind of fascinating Hollywood story or all these iconic movies or actors you've heard of your whole life," she added. "It's never a dull moment."

Van Winkle said the crew has learned the best way to get Schwarzenegger to where he needs to be isn't to interrupt him.

"They just kind of walk behind him [and nudge him along] to try and let him finish his story," Van Winkle said. "Sometimes, that went on for quite a while, but when Arnold is telling you a Hollywood story, you've just got to let it play out."

