Trending
TV
June 20, 2025 / 3:09 PM

'Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 to have two-episode premiere

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
"The Summer I Turned Pretty" returns for a final season July 16. Photo courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios
"The Summer I Turned Pretty" returns for a final season July 16. Photo courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios

June 20 (UPI) -- Prime Video is announcing the release schedule for the third and final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty.

The first pair of episodes are set to arrive on the streamer July 16, followed by weekly episodes through Sept. 17.

The final chapter of the series, which follows an evolving love triangle between Belly (Lola Tung) and brothers Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), will feature 11 episodes.

The new schedule is a slight deviation from the sophomore season, which kicked off with a three-episode premiere.

All of the Season 1 episodes were released in one block.

Both prior seasons contained 8 episodes.

A recently released trailer shows Belly announcing her engagement to Jeremiah after his mother's (Rachel Blanchard) funeral service.

Jenny Han's books serve as inspiration for the series, which also examines "the complexities of family and the strength of female friendships," according to an official synopsis.

Han serves as one of the showrunners and an executive producer.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Bridgerton' stars wrap filming Season 4
TV // 4 hours ago
'Bridgerton' stars wrap filming Season 4
June 20 (UPI) -- "Bridgerton" Season 4, starring Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha, has finished filming. The news was shared on the show's official Instagram account Friday.
Disney+ to adapt Korean webtoon 'The Remarried Empress'
TV // 1 day ago
Disney+ to adapt Korean webtoon 'The Remarried Empress'
June 19 (UPI) -- The romantic fantasy Korean webtoon "The Remarried Empress" is getting a live-action adaptation on Disney+, the streamer announced Thursday.
Brianne Howey: 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 3 is 'most emotional' yet
TV // 1 day ago
Brianne Howey: 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 3 is 'most emotional' yet
June 19 (UPI) -- Brianne Howey said Season 3 of "Ginny & Georgia" is the "most emotional and dramatic" yet when she stopped by "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" on Wednesday.
Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun attend 'Squid Game' Season 3 premiere
TV // 1 day ago
Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun attend 'Squid Game' Season 3 premiere
June 19 (UPI) -- Lee Jung-jae and Lee Byung-hun were among the "Squid Game" cast members to attend the premiere of the Korean drama series' third and final season Wednesday.
Melissa Rauch mourns cancellation of 'Night Court'
TV // 1 day ago
Melissa Rauch mourns cancellation of 'Night Court'
June 19 (UPI) -- Melissa Rauch has shared a message on Instagram, mourning the recent cancellation of her sitcom, "Night Court," after three seasons.
Frank is 'The Golden Bachelor' in 'It's Always Sunny' Season 17
TV // 1 day ago
Frank is 'The Golden Bachelor' in 'It's Always Sunny' Season 17
June 18 (UPI) -- FX released the trailer for "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" Season 17 on Wednesday. The new season premieres July 9.
Steve Buscemi shills Nevermore in 'Wednesday' Season 2 teaser
TV // 2 days ago
Steve Buscemi shills Nevermore in 'Wednesday' Season 2 teaser
June 18 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the sophomore season of "Wednesday" with a new clip starring Steve Buscemi as Nevermore Academy's Principal Dort.
Uma Thurman praises 'Dexter: Resurrection' co-star Michael C. Hall
TV // 2 days ago
Uma Thurman praises 'Dexter: Resurrection' co-star Michael C. Hall
June 18 (UPI) -- Uma Thurman discussed working with Michael C. Hall on the Paramount+ with Showtime series "Dexter: Resurrection." The "Dexter" sequel premieres July 11.
Lee Byung-hyun kept 'Squid Game' casting secret from his mom
TV // 2 days ago
Lee Byung-hyun kept 'Squid Game' casting secret from his mom
June 18 (UPI) -- Lee Byung-hyun discussed keeping his "Squid Game" casting secret from his mom and teased the show's final season on "Tonight." The actor plays Hwang In-ho, aka the Front Man.
David Morse: 'We Were Liars' is modern-day 'King Lear'
TV // 2 days ago
David Morse: 'We Were Liars' is modern-day 'King Lear'
NEW YORK, June 18 (UPI) -- David Morse told UPI he sees a glimmer of William Shakespeare's doomed patriarch King Lear in Harris Sinclair, the character he plays in the new series "We Were Liars."

Trending Stories

Bandai Namco sets 'Little Nightmares' showcase for June 24
Bandai Namco sets 'Little Nightmares' showcase for June 24
Disney+ to adapt Korean webtoon 'The Remarried Empress'
Disney+ to adapt Korean webtoon 'The Remarried Empress'
'KPop Demon Hunters' cast says animation makes them 'way cooler'
'KPop Demon Hunters' cast says animation makes them 'way cooler'
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Keke Palmer performs on 'Kimmel,' releases 'Just Keke' album
Keke Palmer performs on 'Kimmel,' releases 'Just Keke' album

Follow Us