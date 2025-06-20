Trending
TV
June 20, 2025 / 4:10 PM

'Power Book IV: Force' Season 3 gets teaser, fall release date

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Starz is teasing "Power Book IV. Photo courtesy of Starz
1 of 3 | Starz is teasing "Power Book IV. Photo courtesy of Starz

June 20 (UPI) -- Starz is teasing the third and final season of Power Book IV: Force, starring Joseph Sikora and Manuel Eduardo Ramirez.

Sikora portrays Tommy Egan, who is evading federal agents and rivals as he struggles to "take over Chicago's drug game," according to an official synopsis.

Season 3 will see him face off against Miguel (Ramirez).

"With a deepening divide within his coalition and his personal life under threat, Tommy must balance offense and defense to survive and protect everything he's worked for," the synopsis states.

Season 3 also stars Isaac Keys, Kris D. Lofton, Adrienne Walker, Miriam A. Hyman, Anthony Fleming III and Lucien Cambric.

The finale will premiere in the fall, but a specific date has not yet been announced.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 to have two-episode premiere
TV // 1 hour ago
'Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 to have two-episode premiere
June 20 (UPI) -- "The Summer I Turned Pretty" Season 3 arrives on Prime Video with 2 episodes on July 16. The final chapter of the series will include 11 episodes total.
'Bridgerton' stars wrap filming Season 4
TV // 5 hours ago
'Bridgerton' stars wrap filming Season 4
June 20 (UPI) -- "Bridgerton" Season 4, starring Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha, has finished filming. The news was shared on the show's official Instagram account Friday.
Disney+ to adapt Korean webtoon 'The Remarried Empress'
TV // 1 day ago
Disney+ to adapt Korean webtoon 'The Remarried Empress'
June 19 (UPI) -- The romantic fantasy Korean webtoon "The Remarried Empress" is getting a live-action adaptation on Disney+, the streamer announced Thursday.
Brianne Howey: 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 3 is 'most emotional' yet
TV // 1 day ago
Brianne Howey: 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 3 is 'most emotional' yet
June 19 (UPI) -- Brianne Howey said Season 3 of "Ginny & Georgia" is the "most emotional and dramatic" yet when she stopped by "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" on Wednesday.
Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun attend 'Squid Game' Season 3 premiere
TV // 1 day ago
Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun attend 'Squid Game' Season 3 premiere
June 19 (UPI) -- Lee Jung-jae and Lee Byung-hun were among the "Squid Game" cast members to attend the premiere of the Korean drama series' third and final season Wednesday.
Melissa Rauch mourns cancellation of 'Night Court'
TV // 1 day ago
Melissa Rauch mourns cancellation of 'Night Court'
June 19 (UPI) -- Melissa Rauch has shared a message on Instagram, mourning the recent cancellation of her sitcom, "Night Court," after three seasons.
Frank is 'The Golden Bachelor' in 'It's Always Sunny' Season 17
TV // 1 day ago
Frank is 'The Golden Bachelor' in 'It's Always Sunny' Season 17
June 18 (UPI) -- FX released the trailer for "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" Season 17 on Wednesday. The new season premieres July 9.
Steve Buscemi shills Nevermore in 'Wednesday' Season 2 teaser
TV // 2 days ago
Steve Buscemi shills Nevermore in 'Wednesday' Season 2 teaser
June 18 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the sophomore season of "Wednesday" with a new clip starring Steve Buscemi as Nevermore Academy's Principal Dort.
Uma Thurman praises 'Dexter: Resurrection' co-star Michael C. Hall
TV // 2 days ago
Uma Thurman praises 'Dexter: Resurrection' co-star Michael C. Hall
June 18 (UPI) -- Uma Thurman discussed working with Michael C. Hall on the Paramount+ with Showtime series "Dexter: Resurrection." The "Dexter" sequel premieres July 11.
Lee Byung-hyun kept 'Squid Game' casting secret from his mom
TV // 2 days ago
Lee Byung-hyun kept 'Squid Game' casting secret from his mom
June 18 (UPI) -- Lee Byung-hyun discussed keeping his "Squid Game" casting secret from his mom and teased the show's final season on "Tonight." The actor plays Hwang In-ho, aka the Front Man.

Trending Stories

Bandai Namco sets 'Little Nightmares' showcase for June 24
Bandai Namco sets 'Little Nightmares' showcase for June 24
Disney+ to adapt Korean webtoon 'The Remarried Empress'
Disney+ to adapt Korean webtoon 'The Remarried Empress'
'KPop Demon Hunters' cast says animation makes them 'way cooler'
'KPop Demon Hunters' cast says animation makes them 'way cooler'
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Keke Palmer performs on 'Kimmel,' releases 'Just Keke' album
Keke Palmer performs on 'Kimmel,' releases 'Just Keke' album

Follow Us