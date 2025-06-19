Trending
TV
June 19, 2025 / 8:52 AM

Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun attend 'Squid Game' Season 3 premiere

By Jessica Inman
Lee Jung-jae, Hwang Dong-hyuk and Lee Byung-hun, from left to right, arrive on the red carpet at Netflix's "Squid Game" Season 3 premiere at the Plaza Hotel on Wednesday in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 6 | Lee Jung-jae, Hwang Dong-hyuk and Lee Byung-hun, from left to right, arrive on the red carpet at Netflix's "Squid Game" Season 3 premiere at the Plaza Hotel on Wednesday in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 19 (UPI) -- Lee Jung-jae and Lee Byung-hun were among the Squid Game cast members to attend the premiere of the Korean drama series' third and final season Wednesday.

The event took place at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

Lee Jung-jae portrays Gi-hun, or player 456, on the show, which follows the participants in a life-or-death game. In the previous season, Gi-hun tried and failed to destroy the game.

Jung-jae, 52, wore a long blazer over a white mesh shirt to the premiere.

Lee Byung-hun portrays Hwang In-ho, or the Front Man, in the series. He wore a white pin-striped suit Wednesday.

In a recent interview on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Byung-hun said more characters will learn Front Man's identity in Season 3.

Show creator and director Hwang Dong-hyuk was also in attendance. He wore an oversized navy blue blazer and wire-rimmed glasses.

Other Squid Game cast members to step out Wednesday included Jo Yu-ri, Park Sung-hoon, Kang Ae-sim and Yim Si-wan.

Season 3 arrives on Netflix June 27.

Latest Headlines

Melissa Rauch mourns cancellation of 'Night Court'
TV // 1 hour ago
Melissa Rauch mourns cancellation of 'Night Court'
June 19 (UPI) -- Melissa Rauch has shared a message on Instagram, mourning the recent cancellation of her sitcom, "Night Court," after three seasons.
Frank is 'The Golden Bachelor' in 'It's Always Sunny' Season 17
TV // 15 hours ago
Frank is 'The Golden Bachelor' in 'It's Always Sunny' Season 17
June 18 (UPI) -- FX released the trailer for "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" Season 17 on Wednesday. The new season premieres July 9.
Steve Buscemi shills Nevermore in 'Wednesday' Season 2 teaser
TV // 17 hours ago
Steve Buscemi shills Nevermore in 'Wednesday' Season 2 teaser
June 18 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the sophomore season of "Wednesday" with a new clip starring Steve Buscemi as Nevermore Academy's Principal Dort.
Uma Thurman praises 'Dexter: Resurrection' co-star Michael C. Hall
TV // 21 hours ago
Uma Thurman praises 'Dexter: Resurrection' co-star Michael C. Hall
June 18 (UPI) -- Uma Thurman discussed working with Michael C. Hall on the Paramount+ with Showtime series "Dexter: Resurrection." The "Dexter" sequel premieres July 11.
Lee Byung-hyun kept 'Squid Game' casting secret from his mom
TV // 23 hours ago
Lee Byung-hyun kept 'Squid Game' casting secret from his mom
June 18 (UPI) -- Lee Byung-hyun discussed keeping his "Squid Game" casting secret from his mom and teased the show's final season on "Tonight." The actor plays Hwang In-ho, aka the Front Man.
David Morse: 'We Were Liars' is modern-day 'King Lear'
TV // 23 hours ago
David Morse: 'We Were Liars' is modern-day 'King Lear'
NEW YORK, June 18 (UPI) -- David Morse told UPI he sees a glimmer of William Shakespeare's doomed patriarch King Lear in Harris Sinclair, the character he plays in the new series "We Were Liars."
'Back to the Frontier' trailer takes three families back to the 1800s
TV // 1 day ago
'Back to the Frontier' trailer takes three families back to the 1800s
June 17 (UPI) -- Max released a trailer for "Back to the Frontier," an upcoming reality series starring three families challenged to live as 1880s homesteaders. The show hails from "Fixer Upper" stars Chuck and Joanna Gaines.
'Sausage Party: Foodtopia' Season 2 to premiere in August
TV // 1 day ago
'Sausage Party: Foodtopia' Season 2 to premiere in August
June 17 (UPI) -- Season 2 of "Sausage Party: Foodtopia" will arrive on Prime Video Aug. 13, the streamer announced Tuesday. Seth Rogen leads the voice cast of the animated series.
'NCIS: Tony & Ziva' gets poster, September premiere date
TV // 1 day ago
'NCIS: Tony & Ziva' gets poster, September premiere date
June 17 (UPI) -- The latest arrival to the "NCIS" franchise, "NCIS: Tony & Ziva", will premiere with three episodes Sept. 4, Paramount+ announced Tuesday. Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo return to star.
Gwendoline Christie awaits Tom Sturridge in 'Sandman' Season 2 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
Gwendoline Christie awaits Tom Sturridge in 'Sandman' Season 2 trailer
June 17 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing the second and final season of "The Sandman" with a new trailer released Tuesday. Tom Sturridge and Gwendoline Christie return to star.

