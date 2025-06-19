Trending
Melissa Rauch mourns cancellation of 'Night Court'

By Karen Butler
Melissa Rauch is mourning the cancellation of "Night Court" after three seasons. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 2 | Melissa Rauch is mourning the cancellation of "Night Court" after three seasons. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 19 (UPI) -- Melissa Rauch has shared a message on Instagram, mourning the recent cancellation of her sitcom, Night Court, after three seasons.

"I have held off on posting anything about Night Court not continuing until I knew we did everything in our power to find another home for it. Perhaps it was being raised on The Goonies "Never Say Die" motto or straight up denial that I didn't want this incredibly special experience to come to an end," Rauch wrote Wednesday.

"That said, after turning over all the stones there were to be turned over, we've learned that it is officially the hour to say "farewell." Or at least "Until next time." Words won't be able to properly convey my gratitude to each and every incredible individual who worked on this show and poured their hearts into it. I love them all dearly and am so thankful that I have their friendships to take with me."

The show was a sequel to the classic courtroom comedy of the same name that aired 1984 to 1992.

It followed Rauch as Abby Stone, an optimistic Manhattan Criminal Court judge and the daughter of the late Harry T. Stone (Harry Anderson) from the original show,

John Larroquette reprised his role of attorney Dan Fielding -- Harry's best friend and Abby's colleague -- in the follow-up.

