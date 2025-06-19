Disney+ to adapt Korean webtoon 'The Remarried Empress'

June 19 (UPI) -- The romantic fantasy Korean webtoon The Remarried Empress is getting a live-action adaptation on Disney+, the streamer announced Thursday.

The streamer posted about the upcoming title in an Instagram post Wednesday.

"'Requesting approval for remarriage,'" the caption reads. "The legendary Lopan epic tragedy that captivated the whole world! Reunited with the best lineup ever on Disney+."

The storyline follows Navier, an empress whose husband discards her for his mistress. She seeks a new marriage with a prince from a rivaling kingdom.

Shin Mina will portray Navier in the upcoming series, while Ju Jihoon will play Emperor Sovieshu. Prince Heinrey will be portrayed by Lee Jongsuk, and Lee Seyoung will play Rashta.

The live-action series will arrive on the streaming platform in 2026, but a specific release date has not yet been announced.