June 19, 2025 / 11:48 AM

Brianne Howey: 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 3 is 'most emotional' yet

By Jessica Inman
Brianne Howey discussed "Ginny &amp; Georgia" Season 3 on "Tonight" Wednesday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 4 | Brianne Howey discussed "Ginny & Georgia" Season 3 on "Tonight" Wednesday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 19 (UPI) -- Brianne Howey says Season 3 of Ginny & Georgia is the "most emotional and dramatic" yet.

The actress, 36, discussed the series when she stopped by The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday.

The new chapter of the show follows the mother-daughter duo Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and Georgia (Howey) as they deal with Georgia's house arrest and upcoming murder trial.

"Look, this is definitely our most emotional and dramatic season yet," Howey told Fallon. "And I think it poses a lot of great questions about is it really us against the world? Are Ginny and Georgia better off together or apart? And a lot of relationships can't come back from what happens this season. But it's a great, great ride."

Gentry, 27, echoed the sentiment when she stopped by Tonight earlier in June.

"We see the trial of our lifetimes with these characters as they face love, lies and murders in ways we've never seen them before," she told Fallon. "And I will say, no one is the same by the end of the season. You are in for a treat."

Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Diesel La Torraca, Jennifer Robertson, Scott Porter, Raymond Ablack, Katie Douglas, Chelsea Clark, Nathan Mitchell, Ty Doran and Noah Lamanna also star.

Ginny & Georgia Season 3 was released June 5 on Netflix.

