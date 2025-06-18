Trending
TV
June 18, 2025 / 11:04 AM

Uma Thurman praises 'Dexter: Resurrection' co-star Michael C. Hall

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Uma Thurman will have a starring role in the "Dexter" sequel "Dexter: Resurrection." File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI
1 of 4 | Uma Thurman will have a starring role in the "Dexter" sequel "Dexter: Resurrection." File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

June 18 (UPI) -- Uma Thurman is praising her Dexter: Resurrection co-star Michael C. Hall.

The Kill Bill actress, 55, discussed what it's like working with Hall, who returns as the franchise's titular character, on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon Tuesday.

"Michael C. Hall is so amazing. He's like -- and he's really, really sweet and kind," Thurman told Fallon. "I know you don't want to hear that about Dexter."

She said she had fun on the set of the show, a sequel to the Showtime series Dexter. Hall's Dexter is a vigilante serial killer who worked as a blood spatter analyst for the Miami Metro Police Department in the original show.

"There's often these kind of, like, inversions, where, like, the material's kind of heavy or dark, but like, then the people are the nicest you've ever worked with," she said.

Thurman portrays Charley, who helms security for Leon (Peter Dinklage).

The Dexter and Dexter: New Blood sequel cast also includes James Remar, David Zayas and Jack Alcott.

The show's two-episode premiere is set for July 11.

Uma Thurman, John Travolta celebrate 'Pulp Fiction' in LA

Stars Uma Thurman (L) and John Travolta attend the TCM Classic Film Festival opening night and 30th anniversary presentation of "Pulp Fiction" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on April 18, 2024. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Lee Byung-hyun kept 'Squid Game' casting secret from his mom
TV // 2 hours ago
Lee Byung-hyun kept 'Squid Game' casting secret from his mom
June 18 (UPI) -- Lee Byung-hyun discussed keeping his "Squid Game" casting secret from his mom and teased the show's final season on "Tonight." The actor plays Hwang In-ho, aka the Front Man.
David Morse: 'We Were Liars' is modern-day 'King Lear'
TV // 2 hours ago
David Morse: 'We Were Liars' is modern-day 'King Lear'
NEW YORK, June 18 (UPI) -- David Morse told UPI he sees a glimmer of William Shakespeare's doomed patriarch King Lear in Harris Sinclair, the character he plays in the new series "We Were Liars."
'Back to the Frontier' trailer takes three families back to the 1800s
TV // 19 hours ago
'Back to the Frontier' trailer takes three families back to the 1800s
June 17 (UPI) -- Max released a trailer for "Back to the Frontier," an upcoming reality series starring three families challenged to live as 1880s homesteaders. The show hails from "Fixer Upper" stars Chuck and Joanna Gaines.
'Sausage Party: Foodtopia' Season 2 to premiere in August
TV // 19 hours ago
'Sausage Party: Foodtopia' Season 2 to premiere in August
June 17 (UPI) -- Season 2 of "Sausage Party: Foodtopia" will arrive on Prime Video Aug. 13, the streamer announced Tuesday. Seth Rogen leads the voice cast of the animated series.
'NCIS: Tony & Ziva' gets poster, September premiere date
TV // 21 hours ago
'NCIS: Tony & Ziva' gets poster, September premiere date
June 17 (UPI) -- The latest arrival to the "NCIS" franchise, "NCIS: Tony & Ziva", will premiere with three episodes Sept. 4, Paramount+ announced Tuesday. Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo return to star.
Gwendoline Christie awaits Tom Sturridge in 'Sandman' Season 2 trailer
TV // 22 hours ago
Gwendoline Christie awaits Tom Sturridge in 'Sandman' Season 2 trailer
June 17 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing the second and final season of "The Sandman" with a new trailer released Tuesday. Tom Sturridge and Gwendoline Christie return to star.
Noah Wyle begins production on 'The Pitt' Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
Noah Wyle begins production on 'The Pitt' Season 2
June 16 (UPI) -- Max announced the start of production on Season 2 of "The Pitt" Monday with a new photo of Noah Wyle and Ken Kirby.
'Golden' alums join 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10
TV // 1 day ago
'Golden' alums join 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10
June 16 (UPI) -- Kathy Swarts, Jack Lencioni and other "Golden Bachelor" and "Golden Bachelorette" contestants are joining the younger cohort of Bachelor franchise stars for "Bachelor in Paradise" Season 10.
Deku's final battle begins in 'My Hero Academia' Season 8 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
Deku's final battle begins in 'My Hero Academia' Season 8 trailer
June 16 (UPI) -- TOHO Animation released a trailer for the eighth and final season of popular anime series "My Hero Academia," teasing clips from the heroes' final battles.
Four teams search the seas in 'All the Sharks' competition series
TV // 1 day ago
Four teams search the seas in 'All the Sharks' competition series
June 16 (UPI) -- Netflix released a trailer for reality competition series "All the Sharks," featuring four teams of shark experts traveling the world to photograph the undersea predators.

Trending Stories

Chef Anne Burrell dies at 55
Chef Anne Burrell dies at 55
'Back to the Frontier' trailer takes three families back to the 1800s
'Back to the Frontier' trailer takes three families back to the 1800s
Gwendoline Christie awaits Tom Sturridge in 'Sandman' Season 2 trailer
Gwendoline Christie awaits Tom Sturridge in 'Sandman' Season 2 trailer
'Sausage Party: Foodtopia' Season 2 to premiere in August
'Sausage Party: Foodtopia' Season 2 to premiere in August
'I Know What You Did Last Summer' trailer recruits Freddie Prinze Jr.
'I Know What You Did Last Summer' trailer recruits Freddie Prinze Jr.

Follow Us