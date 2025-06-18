June 18 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the sophomore season of Wednesday with a new clip starring Steve Buscemi as Nevermore Academy's Principal Dort.

Gwendoline Christie portrayed the former principal, Larissa, in Season 1 of the series.

"Last year, this school, this sanctuary, came under attack thanks to my predecessor, Larissa Weems," he says in the preview, standing in front of a fireplace.

"Her repugnant devotion to all things normie was a disaster," he continues.

Nevermore Academy is a school for outcasts attended by such students as Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega), Enid (Emma Myers) and Bianca (Joy Sunday).

"But I relish every opportunity to right her wrongs," he adds. "This year, I'm returning Nevermore to its former glory by replenishing our ranks with a fresh batch of eager young outcasts."

Season 2 also stars Isaac Ordonez, Moosa Mostafa, Hunter Doohan, Georgie Farmer, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, Joanna Lumley, Victor Dorobantu, Joonas Suotamo, Fred Armisen, Billie Piper, Christopher Lloyd, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Hyawo, Jamie McShane, Thandiwe Newton and Heather Matarazzo.

The first part of Season 2 arrives on Netflix Aug. 6, while the second half arrives Sept. 3.

