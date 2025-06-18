Trending
TV
June 18, 2025 / 9:09 AM

Lee Byung-hyun kept 'Squid Game' casting secret from his mom

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Lee Byung-hun attends Netflix's Korean dystopian survival thriller "Squid Game 2" FYSEE LA Fest on May 30. He discussed the show on "Tonight" Tuesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Lee Byung-hun attends Netflix's Korean dystopian survival thriller "Squid Game 2" FYSEE LA Fest on May 30. He discussed the show on "Tonight" Tuesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 18 (UPI) -- Lee Byung-hyun says he didn't tell anyone, not even his mother, that he had been cast in Netflix's Korean drama series Squid Game.

The actor, 54, plays Hwang In-ho, aka the Front Man, on the show, which follows various contestants in a life-or-death game. He discussed the experience on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday.

"Netflix asked me to keep it as a secret, so I didn't say it to anybody -- even my close friends and mom," he shared. "So one day, after Squid Game opened, my mom called me and she yelled at me: 'How could you not tell me that?'"

The streamer announced a third and final season of the series, but Byung-hyun wasn't quick to share any details.

He did say more players will learn the Front Man's identity in the upcoming season, and that there could ultimately a spinoff for his character.

"I'm not sure about that," he added. "But there's a possibility and we'll never know what happens."

The actor said he was surprised by how well the show was received.

"When I first read the script -- it was a very, very interesting story with a very unique structure, but at the same time it was too experimental. So I thought either it's going to be a huge hit or a complete flop," he said.

Season 3 arrives on Netflix June 27.

A previously-released teaser shows contestants will be participating in a new game.

Read More

Latest Headlines

David Morse: 'We Were Liars' is modern-day 'King Lear'
TV // 54 minutes ago
David Morse: 'We Were Liars' is modern-day 'King Lear'
NEW YORK, June 18 (UPI) -- David Morse told UPI he sees a glimmer of William Shakespeare's doomed patriarch King Lear in Harris Sinclair, the character he plays in the new series "We Were Liars."
'Back to the Frontier' trailer takes three families back to the 1800s
TV // 18 hours ago
'Back to the Frontier' trailer takes three families back to the 1800s
June 17 (UPI) -- Max released a trailer for "Back to the Frontier," an upcoming reality series starring three families challenged to live as 1880s homesteaders. The show hails from "Fixer Upper" stars Chuck and Joanna Gaines.
'Sausage Party: Foodtopia' Season 2 to premiere in August
TV // 18 hours ago
'Sausage Party: Foodtopia' Season 2 to premiere in August
June 17 (UPI) -- Season 2 of "Sausage Party: Foodtopia" will arrive on Prime Video Aug. 13, the streamer announced Tuesday. Seth Rogen leads the voice cast of the animated series.
'NCIS: Tony & Ziva' gets poster, September premiere date
TV // 20 hours ago
'NCIS: Tony & Ziva' gets poster, September premiere date
June 17 (UPI) -- The latest arrival to the "NCIS" franchise, "NCIS: Tony & Ziva", will premiere with three episodes Sept. 4, Paramount+ announced Tuesday. Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo return to star.
Gwendoline Christie awaits Tom Sturridge in 'Sandman' Season 2 trailer
TV // 20 hours ago
Gwendoline Christie awaits Tom Sturridge in 'Sandman' Season 2 trailer
June 17 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing the second and final season of "The Sandman" with a new trailer released Tuesday. Tom Sturridge and Gwendoline Christie return to star.
Noah Wyle begins production on 'The Pitt' Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
Noah Wyle begins production on 'The Pitt' Season 2
June 16 (UPI) -- Max announced the start of production on Season 2 of "The Pitt" Monday with a new photo of Noah Wyle and Ken Kirby.
'Golden' alums join 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10
TV // 1 day ago
'Golden' alums join 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10
June 16 (UPI) -- Kathy Swarts, Jack Lencioni and other "Golden Bachelor" and "Golden Bachelorette" contestants are joining the younger cohort of Bachelor franchise stars for "Bachelor in Paradise" Season 10.
Deku's final battle begins in 'My Hero Academia' Season 8 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
Deku's final battle begins in 'My Hero Academia' Season 8 trailer
June 16 (UPI) -- TOHO Animation released a trailer for the eighth and final season of popular anime series "My Hero Academia," teasing clips from the heroes' final battles.
Four teams search the seas in 'All the Sharks' competition series
TV // 1 day ago
Four teams search the seas in 'All the Sharks' competition series
June 16 (UPI) -- Netflix released a trailer for reality competition series "All the Sharks," featuring four teams of shark experts traveling the world to photograph the undersea predators.
Luann de Lesseps says ring is gift from admirer, not James Quine
TV // 2 days ago
Luann de Lesseps says ring is gift from admirer, not James Quine
June 16 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of New York City" alum Luann De Lesseps said the large aquamarine ring she wears on her left hand did not come from her "Love Hotel" co-star James Quine.

Trending Stories

Chef Anne Burrell dies at 55
Chef Anne Burrell dies at 55
'Back to the Frontier' trailer takes three families back to the 1800s
'Back to the Frontier' trailer takes three families back to the 1800s
Gwendoline Christie awaits Tom Sturridge in 'Sandman' Season 2 trailer
Gwendoline Christie awaits Tom Sturridge in 'Sandman' Season 2 trailer
'Sausage Party: Foodtopia' Season 2 to premiere in August
'Sausage Party: Foodtopia' Season 2 to premiere in August
'I Know What You Did Last Summer' trailer recruits Freddie Prinze Jr.
'I Know What You Did Last Summer' trailer recruits Freddie Prinze Jr.

Follow Us