Trending
TV
June 18, 2025 / 4:59 PM

Frank is 'The Golden Bachelor' in 'It's Always Sunny' Season 17

By Fred Topel
Share with X
Danny DeVito, seen at the 2023 Breakthrough Prize Awards in Los Angeles, returns in "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" Season 17. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Danny DeVito, seen at the 2023 Breakthrough Prize Awards in Los Angeles, returns in "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" Season 17. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 18 (UPI) -- FX released the trailer for It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17 on Wednesday. The new season premieres on July 9 at 9 p.m. EDT on FXX and streams Thursdays on Hulu.

One new episode has Frank (Danny DeVito) compete on The Golden Bachelor. He chooses a woman named Cock Chewa and host Jesse Palmer plays himself.

Other episodes show another crossover with Abbott Elementary. The Sunny gang volunteered at the school in an episode of the ABC sitcom, but saved some raunchier activity for a Sunny episode.

Another spoof's FX's own The Bear as Dee (Katilin Olson) and Charlie (Charlie Day) scream in an ambulance as Charlie demands she call him Chef. Regulars Glenn Howerton and Rob McElhenney and guest stars Mary Elizabeth Ellis and David Hornsby also appear.

FX renewed It's Always Sunny for four seasons in 2020. That guaranteed seasons 15-18.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Steve Buscemi shills Nevermore in 'Wednesday' Season 2 teaser
TV // 2 hours ago
Steve Buscemi shills Nevermore in 'Wednesday' Season 2 teaser
June 18 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the sophomore season of "Wednesday" with a new clip starring Steve Buscemi as Nevermore Academy's Principal Dort.
Uma Thurman praises 'Dexter: Resurrection' co-star Michael C. Hall
TV // 6 hours ago
Uma Thurman praises 'Dexter: Resurrection' co-star Michael C. Hall
June 18 (UPI) -- Uma Thurman discussed working with Michael C. Hall on the Paramount+ with Showtime series "Dexter: Resurrection." The "Dexter" sequel premieres July 11.
Lee Byung-hyun kept 'Squid Game' casting secret from his mom
TV // 8 hours ago
Lee Byung-hyun kept 'Squid Game' casting secret from his mom
June 18 (UPI) -- Lee Byung-hyun discussed keeping his "Squid Game" casting secret from his mom and teased the show's final season on "Tonight." The actor plays Hwang In-ho, aka the Front Man.
David Morse: 'We Were Liars' is modern-day 'King Lear'
TV // 8 hours ago
David Morse: 'We Were Liars' is modern-day 'King Lear'
NEW YORK, June 18 (UPI) -- David Morse told UPI he sees a glimmer of William Shakespeare's doomed patriarch King Lear in Harris Sinclair, the character he plays in the new series "We Were Liars."
'Back to the Frontier' trailer takes three families back to the 1800s
TV // 1 day ago
'Back to the Frontier' trailer takes three families back to the 1800s
June 17 (UPI) -- Max released a trailer for "Back to the Frontier," an upcoming reality series starring three families challenged to live as 1880s homesteaders. The show hails from "Fixer Upper" stars Chuck and Joanna Gaines.
'Sausage Party: Foodtopia' Season 2 to premiere in August
TV // 1 day ago
'Sausage Party: Foodtopia' Season 2 to premiere in August
June 17 (UPI) -- Season 2 of "Sausage Party: Foodtopia" will arrive on Prime Video Aug. 13, the streamer announced Tuesday. Seth Rogen leads the voice cast of the animated series.
'NCIS: Tony & Ziva' gets poster, September premiere date
TV // 1 day ago
'NCIS: Tony & Ziva' gets poster, September premiere date
June 17 (UPI) -- The latest arrival to the "NCIS" franchise, "NCIS: Tony & Ziva", will premiere with three episodes Sept. 4, Paramount+ announced Tuesday. Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo return to star.
Gwendoline Christie awaits Tom Sturridge in 'Sandman' Season 2 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
Gwendoline Christie awaits Tom Sturridge in 'Sandman' Season 2 trailer
June 17 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing the second and final season of "The Sandman" with a new trailer released Tuesday. Tom Sturridge and Gwendoline Christie return to star.
Noah Wyle begins production on 'The Pitt' Season 2
TV // 2 days ago
Noah Wyle begins production on 'The Pitt' Season 2
June 16 (UPI) -- Max announced the start of production on Season 2 of "The Pitt" Monday with a new photo of Noah Wyle and Ken Kirby.
'Golden' alums join 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10
TV // 2 days ago
'Golden' alums join 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10
June 16 (UPI) -- Kathy Swarts, Jack Lencioni and other "Golden Bachelor" and "Golden Bachelorette" contestants are joining the younger cohort of Bachelor franchise stars for "Bachelor in Paradise" Season 10.

Trending Stories

Chef Anne Burrell dies at 55
Chef Anne Burrell dies at 55
'Back to the Frontier' trailer takes three families back to the 1800s
'Back to the Frontier' trailer takes three families back to the 1800s
'Thunderbolts' available on digital, Blu-Ray in July
'Thunderbolts' available on digital, Blu-Ray in July
Food world mourns death of Anne Burrell
Food world mourns death of Anne Burrell
Uma Thurman praises 'Dexter: Resurrection' co-star Michael C. Hall
Uma Thurman praises 'Dexter: Resurrection' co-star Michael C. Hall

Follow Us