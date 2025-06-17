'Sausage Party: Foodtopia' Season 2 to premiere in August

1 of 3 | Prime Video is teasing Season 2 of "Sausage Party: Foodtopia." Photo courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios

June 17 (UPI) -- Season 2 of Sausage Party: Foodtopia will arrive on Prime Video Aug. 13, the streamer announced Tuesday.

The series, featuring the voices of Seth Rogen, Will Forte, Edward Norton and Michael Cera, is a sequel to the 2016 film Sausage Party.

The first season saw a rainstorm throw a wrench in the foods' new utopia.

"They're left feeling ill-equipped too begin a new society and longing for answers," an official synopsis for Season 1 states.

Season 2 sees the foods arrive in New Foodland only to discover "a dark secret that threatens the entirety of sentient food society."

Marion Cotillard joins the cast as Dijon, while Jillian Bell joins as Trish. Martin Starr will portray Sherman and Patti Harrison will lend her voice to Jill.

Season 2 was announced in July.