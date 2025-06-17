Trending
June 17, 2025 / 1:13 PM

Gwendoline Christie awaits Tom Sturridge in 'Sandman' Season 2 trailer

By Jessica Inman
Gwendoline Christie returns to star in the second and final season of "The Sandman." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
1 of 5 | Gwendoline Christie returns to star in the second and final season of "The Sandman." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

June 17 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing the second and final season of The Sandman.

A trailer released Tuesday features an asteroid hurtling to the Earth, beasts, gunfire and explosions.

"The dreaming will survive even if do not," says Dream, or Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), in the teaser.

The preview also features Game of Thrones actress Gwendoline Christie, who portrays Lucifer.

"Lord Morpheus comes to us in a futile attempt to free one he loves from our domain," she says. "Hell is anticipating his visit most avidly."

Allan Heinberg, the showrunner, writer and executive producer, told Netflix's Tudum the upcoming season will see Dream learning to face his own arrogance and ignorance.

"...Sooner or later, we all have to reckon with the fact that the struggles we face are often of our own making. Dream must now figure out what to do about it," he said.

The streamer previously announced the episode titles for Season 2, which include "Season of Mists," "The Ruler of Hell," "More Devils Than Vast Hell Can Hold," "Brief Lives," "The Song of Orpheus," Family Blood," "Time and Night," "Fuel for the Fire," "The Kindly Ones," "Long Live the King," "A Tale of Graceful Ends" and "Death: The High Cost of Living."

The cast also includes Adrian Lester, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Esme Creed-Miles, Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Jenna Coleman, Ferdinand Kingsley, Stephen Fry, Barry Sloane, Ruairi O'Connor, Indya Moore, Ann Skelly, Douglas Booth, Freddie Fox, Laurence O'Fuarain, Clive Russell, Jack Gleeson and Steve Coogan.

Neil Gaiman's comic book series inspired the fantasy drama, which arrives in two parts.

Six episodes arrive July 24, and five more premiere July 31.

