Trending
TV
June 17, 2025 / 3:52 PM

'Back to the Frontier' trailer takes three families back to the 1800s

By Ben Hooper
Share with X
Reality series "Back to the Frontier" challenges three families to live like 1880s homesteaders. Photo courtesy of Max
Reality series "Back to the Frontier" challenges three families to live like 1880s homesteaders. Photo courtesy of Max

June 17 (UPI) -- Magnolia Network and Max released a trailer for Back to the Frontier, an upcoming reality series starring three families challenged to live as 1880s homesteaders.

The trailer, released Tuesday, introduces the four families as they give up modern comforts like cosmetics and electronic devices and learn to live a " more analog life on the frontier."

The series is executive produced by Magnolia Network founders and former Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines.

"This series taps into something we've always believed -- that stepping away from the noise of everyday life can bring you closer to what matters most," Chip and Joanna Gaines said in a news release. "It is proof that no matter where you find yourself, the most important part of home is the people you share it with."

Back to the Frontier premieres July 10 on Magnolia Network and Max.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Sausage Party: Foodtopia' Season 2 to premiere in August
TV // 1 hour ago
'Sausage Party: Foodtopia' Season 2 to premiere in August
June 17 (UPI) -- Season 2 of "Sausage Party: Foodtopia" will arrive on Prime Video Aug. 13, the streamer announced Tuesday. Seth Rogen leads the voice cast of the animated series.
'NCIS: Tony & Ziva' gets poster, September premiere date
TV // 3 hours ago
'NCIS: Tony & Ziva' gets poster, September premiere date
June 17 (UPI) -- The latest arrival to the "NCIS" franchise, "NCIS: Tony & Ziva", will premiere with three episodes Sept. 4, Paramount+ announced Tuesday. Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo return to star.
Gwendoline Christie awaits Tom Sturridge in 'Sandman' Season 2 trailer
TV // 3 hours ago
Gwendoline Christie awaits Tom Sturridge in 'Sandman' Season 2 trailer
June 17 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing the second and final season of "The Sandman" with a new trailer released Tuesday. Tom Sturridge and Gwendoline Christie return to star.
Noah Wyle begins production on 'The Pitt' Season 2
TV // 23 hours ago
Noah Wyle begins production on 'The Pitt' Season 2
June 16 (UPI) -- Max announced the start of production on Season 2 of "The Pitt" Monday with a new photo of Noah Wyle and Ken Kirby.
'Golden' alums join 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10
TV // 1 day ago
'Golden' alums join 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10
June 16 (UPI) -- Kathy Swarts, Jack Lencioni and other "Golden Bachelor" and "Golden Bachelorette" contestants are joining the younger cohort of Bachelor franchise stars for "Bachelor in Paradise" Season 10.
Deku's final battle begins in 'My Hero Academia' Season 8 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
Deku's final battle begins in 'My Hero Academia' Season 8 trailer
June 16 (UPI) -- TOHO Animation released a trailer for the eighth and final season of popular anime series "My Hero Academia," teasing clips from the heroes' final battles.
Four teams search the seas in 'All the Sharks' competition series
TV // 1 day ago
Four teams search the seas in 'All the Sharks' competition series
June 16 (UPI) -- Netflix released a trailer for reality competition series "All the Sharks," featuring four teams of shark experts traveling the world to photograph the undersea predators.
Luann de Lesseps says ring is gift from admirer, not James Quine
TV // 1 day ago
Luann de Lesseps says ring is gift from admirer, not James Quine
June 16 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of New York City" alum Luann De Lesseps said the large aquamarine ring she wears on her left hand did not come from her "Love Hotel" co-star James Quine.
Reza Diako: Philip filled with desperation, desire in 'Chosen' S5
TV // 1 day ago
Reza Diako: Philip filled with desperation, desire in 'Chosen' S5
NEW YORK, June 15 (UPI) -- Reza Diako told UPI his character Philip, Jesus Christ's apostle, is still grieving the loss of his friend, John the Baptist, and searching for a father figure in "The Chosen" Season 5.
Donna Kelce, Lisa Rinna among 'Traitors' Season 4 cast
TV // 4 days ago
Donna Kelce, Lisa Rinna among 'Traitors' Season 4 cast
June 13 (UPI) -- Donna Kelce and Lisa Rinna are among the cast members in the upcoming fourth season of the reality series "The Traitors," hosted by Alan Cumming.

Trending Stories

'Golden' alums join 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10
'Golden' alums join 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10
Deku's final battle begins in 'My Hero Academia' Season 8 trailer
Deku's final battle begins in 'My Hero Academia' Season 8 trailer
'Grey's Anatomy' alum Eric Dane details struggle with ALS
'Grey's Anatomy' alum Eric Dane details struggle with ALS
Famous birthdays for June 17: Will Forte, Odessa A'zion
Famous birthdays for June 17: Will Forte, Odessa A'zion
Gwendoline Christie awaits Tom Sturridge in 'Sandman' Season 2 trailer
Gwendoline Christie awaits Tom Sturridge in 'Sandman' Season 2 trailer

Follow Us