Reality series "Back to the Frontier" challenges three families to live like 1880s homesteaders. Photo courtesy of Max

June 17 (UPI) -- Magnolia Network and Max released a trailer for Back to the Frontier, an upcoming reality series starring three families challenged to live as 1880s homesteaders.

The trailer, released Tuesday, introduces the four families as they give up modern comforts like cosmetics and electronic devices and learn to live a " more analog life on the frontier."

The series is executive produced by Magnolia Network founders and former Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines.

"This series taps into something we've always believed -- that stepping away from the noise of everyday life can bring you closer to what matters most," Chip and Joanna Gaines said in a news release. "It is proof that no matter where you find yourself, the most important part of home is the people you share it with."

Back to the Frontier premieres July 10 on Magnolia Network and Max.