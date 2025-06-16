Trending
TV
June 16, 2025 / 9:48 AM

Luann de Lesseps says ring is gift from admirer, not James Quine

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Luann de Lesseps discussed her new ring and her relationship with James Quine on Sunday's episode of "Watch What Happens Live." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Luann de Lesseps discussed her new ring and her relationship with James Quine on Sunday's episode of "Watch What Happens Live." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 16 (UPI) -- The Real Housewives of New York City alum Luann De Lesseps says the large aquamarine ring she wears on her left hand did not come from her Love Hotel co-star James Quine.

De Lesseps, 60, discussed the ring and her relationship with Quine on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Sunday.

"It was a gift from one of my admirers. That's all I'm gonna say," she told Cohen.

She said she wears the gift on her left hand because it wouldn't fit her right ring finger.

"You know what I love about James is James is -- he says to me, 'You know, Lu. I live in Hawaii, right? I can't be there with you all the time. It is totally okay if you date, and when we see each other, we see each other, because I love you, Lu,'" she said.

The pair starred in Season 1 of Love Hotel, which premiered in April and Quine recently said their relationship is still "hot and heavy."

"I fell in love with her as a human being, and then I started to recognize some other feelings happening. Not just like, 'I love who you are as a human being, but I'm sort of, kind of falling in that other love thing, like, the romantic thing," he said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Reza Diako: Philip filled with desperation, desire in 'Chosen' S5
TV // 14 hours ago
Reza Diako: Philip filled with desperation, desire in 'Chosen' S5
NEW YORK, June 15 (UPI) -- Reza Diako told UPI his character Philip, Jesus Christ's apostle, is still grieving the loss of his friend, John the Baptist, and searching for a father figure in "The Chosen" Season 5.
Donna Kelce, Lisa Rinna among 'Traitors' Season 4 cast
TV // 2 days ago
Donna Kelce, Lisa Rinna among 'Traitors' Season 4 cast
June 13 (UPI) -- Donna Kelce and Lisa Rinna are among the cast members in the upcoming fourth season of the reality series "The Traitors," hosted by Alan Cumming.
'Fightland' series from 50 Cent to explore world of British boxing
TV // 2 days ago
'Fightland' series from 50 Cent to explore world of British boxing
June 13 (UPI) -- Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson is set to executive produce the drama series "Fightland," Starz announced Friday.
Jesse Williams plays fixer in 'Hotel Costiera' trailer
TV // 2 days ago
Jesse Williams plays fixer in 'Hotel Costiera' trailer
June 13 (UPI) -- "Grey's Anatomy" alum Jesse Williams portrays fixer Daniel de Luca in Prime Video's upcoming series "Hotel Costiera," which arrives on the streamer Sept. 24.
Julianne Moore on 'Sirens' Season 2: 'It's not up to me'
TV // 2 days ago
Julianne Moore on 'Sirens' Season 2: 'It's not up to me'
June 13 (UPI) -- Julianne Moore discussed the possibility of a sophomore season for her Netflix series "Sirens" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" Thursday.
Season 4 of 'Reacher' will be based on 'Gone Tomorrow'
TV // 3 days ago
Season 4 of 'Reacher' will be based on 'Gone Tomorrow'
June 13 (UPI) -- Season 4 of of the action-drama, "Reacher," will be based on Lee Child's 2009 novel, "Gone Tomorrow."
Houston's Tristen Epps-Long wins 'Top Chef' Season 22
TV // 3 days ago
Houston's Tristen Epps-Long wins 'Top Chef' Season 22
June 13 (UPI) -- Tristen Epps-Long has been crowned the winner of "Top Chef" Season 22, beating out fellow finalists Bailey Sullivan and Shuai Wang for the honor.
David Letterman's 'My Next Guest' renewed for Seasons 6 and 7
TV // 3 days ago
David Letterman's 'My Next Guest' renewed for Seasons 6 and 7
June 12 (UPI) -- Netflix announced talk show "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman" has been renewed for its sixth and seventh seasons.
'Watch What Happens Live' with Andy Cohen renewed through 2027
TV // 3 days ago
'Watch What Happens Live' with Andy Cohen renewed through 2027
June 12 (UPI) -- Andy Cohen will continue hosting his late-night talk show "Watch What Happens Live" through 2027, Bravo announced Thursday.
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' renewed for fifth and final season
TV // 3 days ago
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' renewed for fifth and final season
June 12 (UPI) -- "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" will return for a fifth and final season, Paramount+ announced Thursday. The series stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck.

Trending Stories

'The Boys' star Erin Moriarty shares Graves' disease diagnosis
'The Boys' star Erin Moriarty shares Graves' disease diagnosis
'Dragon' tops North American box office with $83.7M
'Dragon' tops North American box office with $83.7M
Famous birthdays for June 15: Julie Hagerty, Ice Cube
Famous birthdays for June 15: Julie Hagerty, Ice Cube
Garrett Hedlund: 'Barron's Cove' dad is haunted by the past
Garrett Hedlund: 'Barron's Cove' dad is haunted by the past
Famous birthdays for June 16: Laurie Metcalf, Clifton Collins Jr.
Famous birthdays for June 16: Laurie Metcalf, Clifton Collins Jr.

Follow Us