Trending
TV
June 16, 2025 / 4:03 PM

'Golden' alums join 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10

By Jessica Inman
Share with X

June 16 (UPI) -- Former Golden Bachelor and Golden Bachelorette contestants are joining the younger cohort of Bachelor franchise stars for Bachelor in Paradise Season 10.

The older singles who will be looking for love in Costa Rica include April Kirkwood, Kathy Swarts, Natascha Hardee, Leslie Fhima, Charles "CK" King, Jack Lencioni, Keith Gordon, Kim Buike, Ralph "RJ" Johnson and Gary Levingston.

"Wisdom is the domain of the old," says Buike in the clip introducing the Golden alums.

ABC previously announced Dale Moss, Jeremy Simon, Jonathan Johnson, Alexe-Anne Godin, Bailey Brown, Brian Autz, Hakeem Moulton, Jessica Edwards, Justin Glaze, Katherine Izzo, Kyle Howard, Lexi Young, Riquerdy Marinez, Sam McKinney, Spencer Conley and Zoe McGrady will be among the Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 cast members.

The upcoming season will show the Bachelor franchise's "fan favorites" as they interact with one another. Season 10 premieres July 7 on ABC, with episodes available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Deku's final battle begins in 'My Hero Academia' Season 8 trailer
TV // 1 hour ago
Deku's final battle begins in 'My Hero Academia' Season 8 trailer
June 16 (UPI) -- TOHO Animation released a trailer for the eighth and final season of popular anime series "My Hero Academia," teasing clips from the heroes' final battles.
Four teams search the seas in 'All the Sharks' competition series
TV // 2 hours ago
Four teams search the seas in 'All the Sharks' competition series
June 16 (UPI) -- Netflix released a trailer for reality competition series "All the Sharks," featuring four teams of shark experts traveling the world to photograph the undersea predators.
Luann de Lesseps says ring is gift from admirer, not James Quine
TV // 6 hours ago
Luann de Lesseps says ring is gift from admirer, not James Quine
June 16 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of New York City" alum Luann De Lesseps said the large aquamarine ring she wears on her left hand did not come from her "Love Hotel" co-star James Quine.
Reza Diako: Philip filled with desperation, desire in 'Chosen' S5
TV // 20 hours ago
Reza Diako: Philip filled with desperation, desire in 'Chosen' S5
NEW YORK, June 15 (UPI) -- Reza Diako told UPI his character Philip, Jesus Christ's apostle, is still grieving the loss of his friend, John the Baptist, and searching for a father figure in "The Chosen" Season 5.
Donna Kelce, Lisa Rinna among 'Traitors' Season 4 cast
TV // 3 days ago
Donna Kelce, Lisa Rinna among 'Traitors' Season 4 cast
June 13 (UPI) -- Donna Kelce and Lisa Rinna are among the cast members in the upcoming fourth season of the reality series "The Traitors," hosted by Alan Cumming.
'Fightland' series from 50 Cent to explore world of British boxing
TV // 3 days ago
'Fightland' series from 50 Cent to explore world of British boxing
June 13 (UPI) -- Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson is set to executive produce the drama series "Fightland," Starz announced Friday.
Jesse Williams plays fixer in 'Hotel Costiera' trailer
TV // 3 days ago
Jesse Williams plays fixer in 'Hotel Costiera' trailer
June 13 (UPI) -- "Grey's Anatomy" alum Jesse Williams portrays fixer Daniel de Luca in Prime Video's upcoming series "Hotel Costiera," which arrives on the streamer Sept. 24.
Julianne Moore on 'Sirens' Season 2: 'It's not up to me'
TV // 3 days ago
Julianne Moore on 'Sirens' Season 2: 'It's not up to me'
June 13 (UPI) -- Julianne Moore discussed the possibility of a sophomore season for her Netflix series "Sirens" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" Thursday.
Season 4 of 'Reacher' will be based on 'Gone Tomorrow'
TV // 3 days ago
Season 4 of 'Reacher' will be based on 'Gone Tomorrow'
June 13 (UPI) -- Season 4 of of the action-drama, "Reacher," will be based on Lee Child's 2009 novel, "Gone Tomorrow."
Houston's Tristen Epps-Long wins 'Top Chef' Season 22
TV // 3 days ago
Houston's Tristen Epps-Long wins 'Top Chef' Season 22
June 13 (UPI) -- Tristen Epps-Long has been crowned the winner of "Top Chef" Season 22, beating out fellow finalists Bailey Sullivan and Shuai Wang for the honor.

Trending Stories

'Dragon' tops North American box office with $83.7M
'Dragon' tops North American box office with $83.7M
Famous birthdays for June 16: Laurie Metcalf, Clifton Collins Jr.
Famous birthdays for June 16: Laurie Metcalf, Clifton Collins Jr.
Garrett Hedlund: 'Barron's Cove' dad is haunted by the past
Garrett Hedlund: 'Barron's Cove' dad is haunted by the past
'The Boys' star Erin Moriarty shares Graves' disease diagnosis
'The Boys' star Erin Moriarty shares Graves' disease diagnosis
Twice teases 'celebration' album 'This is For'
Twice teases 'celebration' album 'This is For'

Follow Us