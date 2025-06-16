Trending
June 16, 2025

Noah Wyle begins production on 'The Pitt' Season 2

By Fred Topel
Noah Wyle (L) and Ken Kirby star in "The Pitt" Season 2, coming in January. Photo courtesy of Max
Noah Wyle (L) and Ken Kirby star in "The Pitt" Season 2, coming in January. Photo courtesy of Max

June 16 (UPI) -- Max announced Monday that The Pitt has begun production on Season 2. Production is commencing on the Warner Bros. studio lot in Burbank, Calif. with some Pittsburgh, Pa., exteriors.

A photo shows Noah Wyle and Ken Kirby walking through the hospital, followed by a camera.

Wyle plays Dr. Robinavitch, who presides over a team of doctors and nurses in a Pittsburgh hospital. The first season followed one shift with each hour representing an hour of real time.

Kirby played a doctor introduced at 6 p.m. or episode 12. Tracy Ifeachor, Patrick Ball, Katherine LaNasa, Fiona Dourif and Isa Briones also star.

Wyle reunites with his ER producer John Wells and also executive produces. R. Scott Gemmill created The Pitt.

Max renewed The Pitt for Season 2 in February. The Season 1 finale aired April 10.

Wyle discussed plans for the new season in May on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Season 2 will stream in January, by which time Max will revert its name back to HBO Max.

