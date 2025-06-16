Trending
TV
June 16, 2025

Four teams search the seas in 'All the Sharks' competition series

By Ben Hooper
June 16 (UPI) -- Netflix released a trailer for reality competition series All the Sharks, featuring four teams of shark experts traveling the world to photograph the undersea predators.

The trailer, released Monday, introduces four teams of "shark FINactics" charged with traveling to six locations across the globe to attempt to locate and photograph the most shark species.

The teams will travel to the Maldives, the Galapagos Islands, the Bahamas, South Africa, Japan and Australia in their search for sharks.

"Every shark caught on camera earns you points. The rarer the shark, the more points you earn," host Tom "The Blowfish" Hird explains in the trailer.

The winning team will earn $50,000 for the charity of their choice.

All the Sharks debuts July 4 on Netflix.

