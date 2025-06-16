Trending
Deku's final battle begins in 'My Hero Academia' Season 8 trailer

By Ben Hooper
June 16 (UPI) -- TOHO Animation released a trailer for the eighth and final season of popular anime series My Hero Academia, teasing clips from the heroes' final battles.

The trailer, released Monday, features scenes of main character Izuku Midoriya, aka Deku, clashing with the villainous Tomura Shigaraki, while Midoriya's mentor, All Might, continues the fight with nemesis All for One that began at the end of Season 7.

The upcoming Season 8 will mark the end of the series, which is based on the manga by Kohei Horikoshi.

"The story is set in a world where nearly 80 percent of the population possesses supernatural abilities known as 'Quirks,'" the official synopsis reads. "It follows the growth, struggles and friendships of high school student Izuku Midoriya and his classmates, all of whom have enrolled at U.A. High to become heroes and defend society from villains who attempt to exploit accidents, natural disasters, and Quirks for their own gain!"

Season 8 will begin in October of this year, but no specific date was revealed. My Hero Academia streams in the United States on subscription service Crunchyroll.

