TV
June 15, 2025 / 7:53 PM

Reza Diako: Philip filled with desperation, desire in 'Chosen' S5

"He cannot accept that he lost John and, now, he's going to be losing Jesus, as well," Diako told UPI about his disciple character's grief regarding two father figures.

By Karen Butler
Reza Diako's "The Chosen" Season 5 is now streaming on Prime Video. Photo courtesy of HillTop Entertainment
NEW YORK, June 15 (UPI) -- Reading Lolita in Tehran, The Persian Version and The Diplomat actor Reza Diako says his character Philip, Jesus Christ's apostle, is still grieving the loss of his friend, John the Baptist, and searching for a father figure in The Chosen Season 5, which began streaming on Prime Video Sunday.

"Biblically, he is at the point where, in the text, he asks about, 'Where is the father?' It's a small phrase, but, for me, it sort of was the foundation of Philip's journey," Diako told UPI in a recent Zoom interview.

"It's been almost like looking for a transcendent father figure constantly, but also wanting material representation of it in this world."

Written and directed by Dallas Jenkins, the latest episodes of the hit, faith-based drama follows the events of Holy Week, leading up to the Last Supper, the eve of Jesus' crucifixion in Jerusalem more than 2,000 years ago.

Leading the cast are Jonathan Roumie as Jesus and Luke Dimyan as his betrayer Judas, while Shahar Isaac, Paras Patel and Elizabeth Tabish play Peter, Matthew and Mary Magdalene, respectively.

"What's interesting in the Last Supper is that we have these moments where we remember all the disciples are human," Diako said.

"[Philip] cannot accept that he lost John and, now, he's going to be losing Jesus, as well," the actor added. "That desperation and desire was really lovely to be able to portray."

Although Season 5 shows Jesus preparing his followers to continue preaching the word of their God after Jesus' execution, the mood on the production's set was respectful, but not somber, thanks to the closeness and good humor of the cast and crew.

"It's really beautiful because I don't have brothers and, now, i suddenly have all these brothers and, also, multiple other sisters and aunts and uncles," Diako said.

"It's so lovely to get to know them over time, outside of this historical piece," he said, noting breaks between takes might find the actors listening to music, playing video games, napping or challenging each other with trivia questions.

"There's so much going on," he added. "I just love seeing the family and the humanity of it underneath. Everyone enjoys being together. It's a genuine connection."

Season 6, which is in production now, will chronicle Jesus' public torture and murder at the hands of politicians who feel threatened by his popularity.

Diako expects this cast and crew, who know each other so well, to continue to support each other as the story grows more intense.

"I spent a lot of time with the disciples, so we know each other like brothers and it's cool because everyone knows how everyone else is, personally, so we get to laugh and get to have fun," he said

"But then, also, when there are emotional moments, without even having to speak, there's like an unspoken understanding of how that person might need a moment to prepare or drop from something or decompress," Diako added. "Here, you can just literally be you and feel accepted like a family."

