June 13 (UPI) -- Season 4 of of the action-drama, Reacher, will be based on Lee Child's 2009 novel, Gone Tomorrow.

Each season of the Prime Video show is set in a different location and revolves around new characters whom drifter and former military police officer Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) meets as he crisscrosses the United States by bus and attempts to live off the grid.

Gone Tomorrow takes place in New York City.

No casting aside from Ritchson has been announced yet.

Season 3 -- which premiered in February -- was inspired by Child's Persuader.