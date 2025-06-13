Trending
TV
June 13, 2025 / 11:07 AM

Julianne Moore on 'Sirens' Season 2: 'It's not up to me'

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Julianne Moore arrives on the red carpet for the "Echo Valley" New York premiere on June 4. She discussed "Sirens" on "Tonight" Thursday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Julianne Moore arrives on the red carpet for the "Echo Valley" New York premiere on June 4. She discussed "Sirens" on "Tonight" Thursday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- Julianne Moore discussed the possibility of a sophomore season for her Netflix series Sirens on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday.

The dark comedy, which also stars Meghann Fahy and Milly Alcock, amassed some 16.7 million views within four days of its arrival on the streamer.

"Fans love it so much, they want it to come back, for Season 2," Fallon said.

"It's crazy. Yeah," Moore responded.

When asked about whether or not Season 2 could be on the horizon, Moore said, "It's not up to me. It's up to our writer Molly Smith Metzler... But the last time you saw me, I was on a ferry leaving town, and I don't know how she'd get back."

The show follows Simone (Alcock) and her "trauma-bonded" relationship with her wealthy employer Kiki (Moore).

Series creator Metzler says the women "really need something from each other. And what they need from each other shifts through the show."

The series also stars Kevin Bacon and Glenn Howerton.

Moore also stars in the upcoming Apple TV+ film Echo Valley opposite Sydney Sweeney.

Sydney Sweeney, Julianne Moore attend 'Echo Valley' premiere

Stars Sydney Sweeney (L) and Julianne Moore arrive on the red carpet for the premiere of "Echo Valley" in New York City on June 4, 2025. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Season 4 of 'Reacher' will be based on 'Gone Tomorrow'
TV // 7 hours ago
Season 4 of 'Reacher' will be based on 'Gone Tomorrow'
June 13 (UPI) -- Season 4 of of the action-drama, "Reacher," will be based on Lee Child's 2009 novel, "Gone Tomorrow."
Houston's Tristen Epps-Long wins 'Top Chef' Season 22
TV // 7 hours ago
Houston's Tristen Epps-Long wins 'Top Chef' Season 22
June 13 (UPI) -- Tristen Epps-Long has been crowned the winner of "Top Chef" Season 22, beating out fellow finalists Bailey Sullivan and Shuai Wang for the honor.
David Letterman's 'My Next Guest' renewed for Seasons 6 and 7
TV // 20 hours ago
David Letterman's 'My Next Guest' renewed for Seasons 6 and 7
June 12 (UPI) -- Netflix announced talk show "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman" has been renewed for its sixth and seventh seasons.
'Watch What Happens Live' with Andy Cohen renewed through 2027
TV // 20 hours ago
'Watch What Happens Live' with Andy Cohen renewed through 2027
June 12 (UPI) -- Andy Cohen will continue hosting his late-night talk show "Watch What Happens Live" through 2027, Bravo announced Thursday.
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' renewed for fifth and final season
TV // 21 hours ago
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' renewed for fifth and final season
June 12 (UPI) -- "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" will return for a fifth and final season, Paramount+ announced Thursday. The series stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck.
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' adds 3 to Season 3 cast
TV // 22 hours ago
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' adds 3 to Season 3 cast
June 12 (UPI) -- British actors Andrew Richardson, Zubin Varla and Adam Young will star in the upcoming season of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."
Bradley Whitford joins 'The Diplomat' in Season 3 teaser
TV // 22 hours ago
Bradley Whitford joins 'The Diplomat' in Season 3 teaser
June 12 (UPI) -- "The West Wing" alum Bradley Whitford is reuniting with former costar Allison Janney in the upcoming season of "The Diplomat."
Schwarzenegger: Luke's ready to tango with Moss' spy in 'Fubar' S2
TV // 1 day ago
Schwarzenegger: Luke's ready to tango with Moss' spy in 'Fubar' S2
NEW YORK, June 12 (UPI) -- Arnold Schwarzenegger told UPI Luke Brunner, the CIA operative he plays in "Fubar," has to face his past if he wants to stop a villain (Carrie-Anne Moss) from destroying the world in Season 2.
Le Sserafim performs theme song in 'My Melody & Kuromi' trailer
TV // 1 day ago
Le Sserafim performs theme song in 'My Melody & Kuromi' trailer
June 12 (UPI) -- K-pop group Le Sserafim performs the theme song for the upcoming stop-motion animated series "My Melody & Kuromi" in a trailer released Wednesday.
Lola Tung announces engagement in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' S3
TV // 1 day ago
Lola Tung announces engagement in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' S3
June 12 (UPI) -- Prime Video is previewing the third and final season of "The Summer I Turned Pretty," starring Lola Tung, Gavin Casalegno and Christopher Briney.

Trending Stories

Mel Brooks, Josh Gad officially announce 'Spaceballs' sequel
Mel Brooks, Josh Gad officially announce 'Spaceballs' sequel
Universal releases video of 'Fast & Furious' roller coaster
Universal releases video of 'Fast & Furious' roller coaster
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' renewed for fifth and final season
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' renewed for fifth and final season
Konami, Bloober Team announce remake of original 'Silent Hill'
Konami, Bloober Team announce remake of original 'Silent Hill'
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' adds 3 to Season 3 cast
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' adds 3 to Season 3 cast

Follow Us