June 13 (UPI) -- Grey's Anatomy alum Jesse Williams portrays fixer Daniel de Luca in Prime Video's upcoming series Hotel Costiera, which arrives on the streamer Sept. 24.

A trailer released Friday shows Daniel, a former U.S. Marine, interacting with guests at an Almalfi Coast luxury resort.

"In addition to dealing with the wealthy guests' problems, Daniel is also on the trail of Alice, one of the owner's daughters who disappeared a month earlier," an official synopsis reads. "Daniel must do everything he can to bring her home, but facing those who kidnapped the girl will be more challenging than any problem Daniel has ever faced."

Hotel Costiera, which is directed by Fargo's Adam Bernstein and Giacomo Martelli, will arrive on the streamer with six episodes.

Maria Chiara Giannetta, Jordan Alexandra, Antonio Gerardi, Sam Haygarth, Tommaso Ragno, Amanda Campana, Pierpaolo Spollon, Alejandra Onieva and Jean-Hugues Anglade also star.