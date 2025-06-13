Trending
TV
June 13, 2025 / 2:02 PM

'Fightland' series from 50 Cent to explore world of British boxing

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Curtis "50 Cent' Jackson (L) is joined by his girlfriend Jamira Haines during an unveiling ceremony honoring Jackson with the 2,686th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2020. He is behind a new series about British boxing for Starz. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Curtis "50 Cent' Jackson (L) is joined by his girlfriend Jamira Haines during an unveiling ceremony honoring Jackson with the 2,686th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2020. He is behind a new series about British boxing for Starz. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- Music artist, actor and producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson is set to executive produce the drama series Fightland, Starz announced Friday.

The show follows underground boxing in Britain, and filming kicks off in London later this year.

The eight-episode series follows a boxing champion who returns to London after doing time "to seek vengeance against the crime family he thinks betrayed him," according to an official synopsis.

The series is produced through 50 Cent's G-Unit Film & Television.

"I anticipate this to be more successful than anything I've done before," he said in a press release. "Boxing's raw stakes are gonna take it to another level."

50 Cent's production company is behind Starz's Power franchise and For Life on ABC.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Jesse Williams plays fixer in 'Hotel Costiera' trailer
TV // 1 hour ago
Jesse Williams plays fixer in 'Hotel Costiera' trailer
June 13 (UPI) -- "Grey's Anatomy" alum Jesse Williams portrays fixer Daniel de Luca in Prime Video's upcoming series "Hotel Costiera," which arrives on the streamer Sept. 24.
Julianne Moore on 'Sirens' Season 2: 'It's not up to me'
TV // 4 hours ago
Julianne Moore on 'Sirens' Season 2: 'It's not up to me'
June 13 (UPI) -- Julianne Moore discussed the possibility of a sophomore season for her Netflix series "Sirens" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" Thursday.
Season 4 of 'Reacher' will be based on 'Gone Tomorrow'
TV // 10 hours ago
Season 4 of 'Reacher' will be based on 'Gone Tomorrow'
June 13 (UPI) -- Season 4 of of the action-drama, "Reacher," will be based on Lee Child's 2009 novel, "Gone Tomorrow."
Houston's Tristen Epps-Long wins 'Top Chef' Season 22
TV // 10 hours ago
Houston's Tristen Epps-Long wins 'Top Chef' Season 22
June 13 (UPI) -- Tristen Epps-Long has been crowned the winner of "Top Chef" Season 22, beating out fellow finalists Bailey Sullivan and Shuai Wang for the honor.
David Letterman's 'My Next Guest' renewed for Seasons 6 and 7
TV // 23 hours ago
David Letterman's 'My Next Guest' renewed for Seasons 6 and 7
June 12 (UPI) -- Netflix announced talk show "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman" has been renewed for its sixth and seventh seasons.
'Watch What Happens Live' with Andy Cohen renewed through 2027
TV // 23 hours ago
'Watch What Happens Live' with Andy Cohen renewed through 2027
June 12 (UPI) -- Andy Cohen will continue hosting his late-night talk show "Watch What Happens Live" through 2027, Bravo announced Thursday.
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' renewed for fifth and final season
TV // 1 day ago
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' renewed for fifth and final season
June 12 (UPI) -- "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" will return for a fifth and final season, Paramount+ announced Thursday. The series stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck.
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' adds 3 to Season 3 cast
TV // 1 day ago
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' adds 3 to Season 3 cast
June 12 (UPI) -- British actors Andrew Richardson, Zubin Varla and Adam Young will star in the upcoming season of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."
Bradley Whitford joins 'The Diplomat' in Season 3 teaser
TV // 1 day ago
Bradley Whitford joins 'The Diplomat' in Season 3 teaser
June 12 (UPI) -- "The West Wing" alum Bradley Whitford is reuniting with former costar Allison Janney in the upcoming season of "The Diplomat."
Schwarzenegger: Luke's ready to tango with Moss' spy in 'Fubar' S2
TV // 1 day ago
Schwarzenegger: Luke's ready to tango with Moss' spy in 'Fubar' S2
NEW YORK, June 12 (UPI) -- Arnold Schwarzenegger told UPI Luke Brunner, the CIA operative he plays in "Fubar," has to face his past if he wants to stop a villain (Carrie-Anne Moss) from destroying the world in Season 2.

Trending Stories

Mel Brooks, Josh Gad officially announce 'Spaceballs' sequel
Mel Brooks, Josh Gad officially announce 'Spaceballs' sequel
Universal releases video of 'Fast & Furious' roller coaster
Universal releases video of 'Fast & Furious' roller coaster
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' renewed for fifth and final season
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' renewed for fifth and final season
Konami, Bloober Team announce remake of original 'Silent Hill'
Konami, Bloober Team announce remake of original 'Silent Hill'
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' adds 3 to Season 3 cast
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' adds 3 to Season 3 cast

Follow Us