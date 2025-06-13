'Fightland' series from 50 Cent to explore world of British boxing

June 13 (UPI) -- Music artist, actor and producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson is set to executive produce the drama series Fightland, Starz announced Friday.

The show follows underground boxing in Britain, and filming kicks off in London later this year.

The eight-episode series follows a boxing champion who returns to London after doing time "to seek vengeance against the crime family he thinks betrayed him," according to an official synopsis.

The series is produced through 50 Cent's G-Unit Film & Television.

"I anticipate this to be more successful than anything I've done before," he said in a press release. "Boxing's raw stakes are gonna take it to another level."

50 Cent's production company is behind Starz's Power franchise and For Life on ABC.