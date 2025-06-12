Trending
June 12, 2025 / 3:55 PM

'Watch What Happens Live' with Andy Cohen renewed through 2027

By Jessica Inman
Andy Cohen arrives on the red carpet for the Sony Pictures' "No Hard Feelings" premiere in 2023. His show has been given the green light through 2027. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Andy Cohen arrives on the red carpet for the Sony Pictures' "No Hard Feelings" premiere in 2023. His show has been given the green light through 2027. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 12 (UPI) -- Andy Cohen will continue hosting his late-night talk show Watch What Happens Live through 2027, Bravo announced Thursday.

He will also continue his role as The Real Housewives executive producer and reunion host.

"After more than 20 years with Bravo, I'm full of intense gratitude that I get to continue living out my dream here. I'm excited to keep growing our successes across NBCUniversal's incredible portfolio and, most of all, thankful that I, along with my team, get to keep doing what we love most," he said in a statement, per Bravo.

A post on the show's official Instagram account features photos of Cohen celebrating the news while holding a large cup of coffee.

"Two more years. Thanks to all of you we have been renewed through 2027!" the caption reads.

Watch Happens Live has been running more than 15 years, spanning 22 seasons.

According to the logline, the show is "Bravo's late-night, interactive talk show that features guests from the world of entertainment, politics and pop culture."

