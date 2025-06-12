Trending
Lola Tung announces engagement in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' S3

By Jessica Inman
Prime Video released a trailer for Season 3 of "The Summer I Turned Pretty" on Thursday. Photo colurtesy of Amazon MGM Studios
June 12 (UPI) -- Prime Video is previewing the third and final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty, starring Lola Tung, Gavin Casalegno and Christopher Briney.

Tung portrays Belly, while Casalegno and Briney play brothers Jeremiah Conrad. The series revolves around an evolving love triangle as college junior Belly discerns which brother she truly loves.

The trailer for Season 3, released Thursday, shows Belly and Jeremiah announcing their engagement, seemingly after the funeral service for the brothers' mother (Rachel Blanchard).

"Belly, honey, you two aren't ready for a commitment like this. You're talking about a lifetime," says Belly's mom (Jackie Chung).

As the preview continues, it appears that Conrad isn't entirely out of the picture.

The series takes its inspiration from Jenny Han's books of the same name, and will premiere its third and final season July 16 on Prime Video.

