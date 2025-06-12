'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' renewed for fifth and final season

June 12 (UPI) -- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will return for a fifth and final season, Paramount+ announced Thursday.

The news arrives ahead of the July 17 premiere of Season 3. Filming is currently underway on Season 4.

"From the very beginning, Strange New Worlds set out to honor what Star Trek has always stood for -- boundless curiosity, hope and the belief that a better future is possible. We're deeply grateful to Paramount+ for the chance to complete our five-season mission, just as we envisioned it, alongside our extraordinary cast and crew," said the show's executive producers, Akiva Goldsman, Henry Alonso Myers and Alex Kurtzman, in a statement.

Season 3 will arrive on Paramount+ Aug. 4.

Anson Mount will portray U.S.S. Enterprise Captain Pike in Season 3.

Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun, Martin Quinn, Rhys Darby, Patton Oswalt, Cillian O'Sullivan, Melanie Scrofano, Carol Kande and Paul Wesley also star.