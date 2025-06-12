Trending
June 12, 2025 / 2:39 PM

'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' renewed for fifth and final season

By Jessica Inman
Anson Mount arrives on the red carpet at the New York premiere of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" in 2022. The show has been renewed for a fifth and final season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Anson Mount arrives on the red carpet at the New York premiere of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" in 2022. The show has been renewed for a fifth and final season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

June 12 (UPI) -- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will return for a fifth and final season, Paramount+ announced Thursday.

The news arrives ahead of the July 17 premiere of Season 3. Filming is currently underway on Season 4.

"From the very beginning, Strange New Worlds set out to honor what Star Trek has always stood for -- boundless curiosity, hope and the belief that a better future is possible. We're deeply grateful to Paramount+ for the chance to complete our five-season mission, just as we envisioned it, alongside our extraordinary cast and crew," said the show's executive producers, Akiva Goldsman, Henry Alonso Myers and Alex Kurtzman, in a statement.

Season 3 will arrive on Paramount+ Aug. 4.

Anson Mount will portray U.S.S. Enterprise Captain Pike in Season 3.

Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun, Martin Quinn, Rhys Darby, Patton Oswalt, Cillian O'Sullivan, Melanie Scrofano, Carol Kande and Paul Wesley also star.

'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' adds 3 to Season 3 cast
TV // 38 minutes ago
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' adds 3 to Season 3 cast
June 12 (UPI) -- British actors Andrew Richardson, Zubin Varla and Adam Young will star in the upcoming season of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."
Bradley Whitford joins 'The Diplomat' in Season 3 teaser
TV // 50 minutes ago
Bradley Whitford joins 'The Diplomat' in Season 3 teaser
June 12 (UPI) -- "The West Wing" alum Bradley Whitford is reuniting with former costar Allison Janney in the upcoming season of "The Diplomat."
Schwarzenegger: Luke's ready to tango with Moss' spy in 'Fubar' S2
TV // 4 hours ago
Schwarzenegger: Luke's ready to tango with Moss' spy in 'Fubar' S2
NEW YORK, June 12 (UPI) -- Arnold Schwarzenegger told UPI Luke Brunner, the CIA operative he plays in "Fubar," has to face his past if he wants to stop a villain (Carrie-Anne Moss) from destroying the world in Season 2.
Le Sserafim performs theme song in 'My Melody & Kuromi' trailer
TV // 5 hours ago
Le Sserafim performs theme song in 'My Melody & Kuromi' trailer
June 12 (UPI) -- K-pop group Le Sserafim performs the theme song for the upcoming stop-motion animated series "My Melody & Kuromi" in a trailer released Wednesday.
Lola Tung announces engagement in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' S3
TV // 5 hours ago
Lola Tung announces engagement in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' S3
June 12 (UPI) -- Prime Video is previewing the third and final season of "The Summer I Turned Pretty," starring Lola Tung, Gavin Casalegno and Christopher Briney.
BBC to air animated 'Doctor Who' series for pre-schoolers
TV // 7 hours ago
BBC to air animated 'Doctor Who' series for pre-schoolers
June 12 (UPI) -- The BBC has announced plans to air an animated "Doctor Who" series for pre-schoolers.
Gaal takes on the Mule in 'Foundation' Season 3 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
Gaal takes on the Mule in 'Foundation' Season 3 trailer
June 11 (UPI) -- "Voyagers" actress Lou Llobell and "Game of Thrones" actor Pilou Asbaek prepare to face off in a new trailer for "Foundation" Season 3, released Wednesday.
Jenna Ortega, Steve Buscemi appear in 'Wednesday' character posters
TV // 1 day ago
Jenna Ortega, Steve Buscemi appear in 'Wednesday' character posters
June 11 (UPI) -- Jenna Ortega, Steve Buscemi are among the cast members who appear in new "Wednesday" Season 2 character posters released Wednesday.
'Steven Universe' sequel coming to Prime Video
TV // 1 day ago
'Steven Universe' sequel coming to Prime Video
June 11 (UPI) -- Prime Video is developing "Steven Universe: Lars of the Stars," a sequel to the Cartoon Network animated show. Series creator Rebecca Sugar announced the news at Annecy Film Festival.
Kam Hugh, Moon among 'Drag Race France All Stars' cast
TV // 1 day ago
Kam Hugh, Moon among 'Drag Race France All Stars' cast
June 11 (UPI) -- Kam Hugh, Moon, Piche and Soa de Muse are among the 10 queens competing to win "Drag Race France All Stars," which premieres July 10 on WOW Presents Plus.

