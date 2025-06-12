Trending
TV
June 12, 2025 / 9:39 AM

Le Sserafim performs theme song in 'My Melody & Kuromi' trailer

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
"My Melody &amp; Kuromi" arrives on Netflix July 24. Photo courtesy of Netflix
1 of 2 | "My Melody & Kuromi" arrives on Netflix July 24. Photo courtesy of Netflix

June 12 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Le Sserafim performs the theme song for the upcoming stop-motion animated series My Melody & Kuromi in a trailer released Wednesday.

The K-pop group's song "Kawaii" will introduce each episode of the upcoming series featuring Sanrio characters My Melody and Kuromi.

"I was really captivated by the adorable world of Mariland! The characters' expressions were very rich and entertaining to watch," group member Hong Eunchae said in a press release.

My Melody was created in 1975, while Kuromi arrived in 2005.

In the upcoming Netflix show, My Melody helms a successful Mariland cake shop, while Kuromi, "her self-proclaimed rival" owns a competing sweet treat business that isn't doing well.

"One day, My Melody encounters a pink heart in the forest, which sets off a series of strange events in Mariland," an official synopsis reads. "And the two are suddenly faced with a crisis that threatens everyone. Can they protect their town and their friends?"

Le Sserafim, which also includes Kim Chaewon, Sakura, Huh Yunjin and Kazuha, is currently on tour.

My Melody & Kuromi streams on Netflix beginning July 24.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Schwarzenegger: Luke's ready to tango with Moss' spy in 'Fubar' S2
TV // 16 minutes ago
Schwarzenegger: Luke's ready to tango with Moss' spy in 'Fubar' S2
NEW YORK, June 12 (UPI) -- Arnold Schwarzenegger told UPI Luke Brunner, the CIA operative he plays in "Fubar," has to face his past if he wants to stop a villain (Carrie-Anne Moss) from destroying the world in Season 2.
Lola Tung announces engagement in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' S3
TV // 1 hour ago
Lola Tung announces engagement in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' S3
June 12 (UPI) -- Prime Video is previewing the third and final season of "The Summer I Turned Pretty," starring Lola Tung, Gavin Casalegno and Christopher Briney.
BBC to air animated 'Doctor Who' series for pre-schoolers
TV // 2 hours ago
BBC to air animated 'Doctor Who' series for pre-schoolers
June 12 (UPI) -- The BBC has announced plans to air an animated "Doctor Who" series for pre-schoolers.
Gaal takes on the Mule in 'Foundation' Season 3 trailer
TV // 19 hours ago
Gaal takes on the Mule in 'Foundation' Season 3 trailer
June 11 (UPI) -- "Voyagers" actress Lou Llobell and "Game of Thrones" actor Pilou Asbaek prepare to face off in a new trailer for "Foundation" Season 3, released Wednesday.
Jenna Ortega, Steve Buscemi appear in 'Wednesday' character posters
TV // 21 hours ago
Jenna Ortega, Steve Buscemi appear in 'Wednesday' character posters
June 11 (UPI) -- Jenna Ortega, Steve Buscemi are among the cast members who appear in new "Wednesday" Season 2 character posters released Wednesday.
'Steven Universe' sequel coming to Prime Video
TV // 22 hours ago
'Steven Universe' sequel coming to Prime Video
June 11 (UPI) -- Prime Video is developing "Steven Universe: Lars of the Stars," a sequel to the Cartoon Network animated show. Series creator Rebecca Sugar announced the news at Annecy Film Festival.
Kam Hugh, Moon among 'Drag Race France All Stars' cast
TV // 23 hours ago
Kam Hugh, Moon among 'Drag Race France All Stars' cast
June 11 (UPI) -- Kam Hugh, Moon, Piche and Soa de Muse are among the 10 queens competing to win "Drag Race France All Stars," which premieres July 10 on WOW Presents Plus.
Antonia Gentry recalls meeting Korean star T.O.P.: 'I was cheesing'
TV // 23 hours ago
Antonia Gentry recalls meeting Korean star T.O.P.: 'I was cheesing'
June 11 (UPI) -- "Ginny & Georgia" star Antonia Gentry said she was "shaking" and "sobbing on the inside" when she met rapper and "Squid Game' actor Choi Seung-hyun, better known as T.O.P.
Rachel Brosnahan joins 'Presumed Innocent' Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
Rachel Brosnahan joins 'Presumed Innocent' Season 2
June 10 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced Tuesday that Rachel Brosnahan will star in a second season of "Presumed Innocent," based on Jo Murray's "Dissection of a Murder."
'The Institute' trailer brings Stephen King novel to life
TV // 1 day ago
'The Institute' trailer brings Stephen King novel to life
June 10 (UPI) -- MGM+ released a trailer for upcoming Stephen King-produced series "The Institute," based on a novel by King.

Trending Stories

Kam Hugh, Moon among 'Drag Race France All Stars' cast
Kam Hugh, Moon among 'Drag Race France All Stars' cast
Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson dies at 82
Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson dies at 82
79th Cannes Film Festival scheduled for May 2026
79th Cannes Film Festival scheduled for May 2026
Jenna Ortega, Steve Buscemi appear in 'Wednesday' character posters
Jenna Ortega, Steve Buscemi appear in 'Wednesday' character posters
'Steven Universe' sequel coming to Prime Video
'Steven Universe' sequel coming to Prime Video

Follow Us