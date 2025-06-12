1 of 5 | Carrie-Anne Moss and Arnold Schwarzenegger star in Season 2 of "Fubar," premiering Thursday. Photo courtesy of Netflix

NEW YORK, June 12 (UPI) -- Terminator and True Lies icon Arnold Schwarzenegger says Luke Brunner, the CIA operative he plays in Fubar, has to face his past if he wants to stop a villain (Carrie-Anne Moss) from destroying the world in Season 2.

"It was great to have the family back together again and it was great, also, to have Carrie-Anne (Moss) come in and be part of that family and we had a wonderful time in Fubar Season No. 2," Schwarzenegger, 77, told UPI in a Zoom interview Tuesday.

"The writers and the showrunners ramped up the action. They ramped up the comedy, the drama and all of that stuff," he said. "It's a fantastic job in a fantastic project to work on and to be up there in Canada and to work with such talented people has been a really great pleasure."

Season 1 ended with Tally Brunner (Fabiana Udenio) discovering both her ex-husband Luke and their daughter Emma (Monica Barbaro) are secret agents who have been lying to her for years about their globe-trotting adventures.

After a dangerous mission goes sideways, Luke, Tally and Emma, as well as Luke's team -- Barry (Milan Carter), Roo (Fortune Feimster) and Aldon (Travis Van Winkle) -- end up in the witness protection program, sharing a house with Tally's miserable former fiance Donnie (Andy Buckley) and Emma's ex, Carter, (Jay Baruchel).

Luke never liked keeping his identity a secret from his loved ones, but he did so because of the sensitivity of his missions and his determination to keep his family safe from the bad guys he was constantly running up against.

"There's stuff that even I cannot have my teammates know about," Schwarzenegger said about Luke's need to be mysterious.

"So, everyone has to keep a secret from everyone else. I, of course, can be as big a spy and successful a spy in the outside world, but, when I come back home, I have the same kind of problems as I always had."

After decades of death-defying missions, Luke is finally ready to give it all up and relax, but his country always seems to need him.

"Every time I come home, I say, 'OK, now I'm going to retire and I'm going to go and take my wife on a boat ride around the world,'" Schwarzenegger said.

"Then, some incident happens again and I get pulled out of retirement and I'm back again on the job. So, that has been going on and the same thing is going on in Fubar 2, except it is more intense, more action and more comedy."

The Matrix and Jessica Jones actress Moss, 57, joins the cast for Season 2 as Greta Nelson, Luke's nemesis and former lover.

"She's just off her marbles. She's so fun. She's so out there. She's, obviously, very, very stealthy and incredible at what she does, being a spy," Moss said.

"She also has a bit of insanity to her and has got nothing to lose, really," the actress added. "She loves what she does and she's in love with Luke and I loved playing her."

Greta is over-the-top in the best possible ways, she noted.

"There was nothing that was too big, I think, in playing her," Moss said. "I love to play those kinds of characters where nothing is off the table. You can just kind of go all the way."

Schwarzenegger described Greta as an "old love interest that I have known for decades that helped me bring down the Berlin Wall and bring down communism."

"Now all of a sudden, we pick it up again, decades later. We're different people. I still work for the same government, but she works for a different villain. And, so, this is how this relationship begins," he explained.

Moss was thrilled when she read the scripts and found most of her scenes were with Schwarzenegger.

"Once, I said 'yes' to it, I couldn't wait to meet him. I just had this feeling that we were going to really get along well and we did," she recalled. "We had so much fun rehearsing for our dance number and practicing the fights and working out in the gym and then having a meal or being on the set and doing our scenes and then sitting, having a coffee."

She said she enjoyed watching how Schwarzenegger captivated the cast and crew with stories from his long Hollywood career.

"I could sit for hours, listening to them. He's just a joy to be around. From the moment I said, 'yes,' I just knew it was going to be a great experience and it really was," Moss added.

Asked how the action sequences of Fubar Season 2 could possibly top those in the first season, Schwarzenegger replied: "You always can top it, but it's not so much to do with me, it has to do with the writing and they did a really fantastic job."