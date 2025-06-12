Trending
TV
June 12, 2025 / 7:38 AM

BBC to air animated 'Doctor Who' series for pre-schoolers

By Karen Butler
Share with X
Ncuti Gatwa may have ended his two-season run as the titular time-traveler in the live-action "Doctor Who" series, but the BBC has announced it is now working on an animated, standalone series for pre-schoolers. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Ncuti Gatwa may have ended his two-season run as the titular time-traveler in the live-action "Doctor Who" series, but the BBC has announced it is now working on an animated, standalone series for pre-schoolers. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 12 (UPI) -- The BBC has announced plans to air an animated Doctor Who series for pre-schoolers.

"Everyone is welcome at CBeebies, including the Doctor! This much-loved franchise entertains millions around the world, so it is only right that our younger audience get to experience the wonder and the magic of the Doctor in a brand new format," Patricia Hidalgo, director of children's and education programming at the BBC, said in a press release on Thursday.

"This is an extremely exciting opportunity, and we are looking forward to welcoming companies to pitch for this new project, as we continue our commitment and investment in the UK's animation industry."

The series will run independently from the live-action show.

No voice cast, premiere date or production company have been selected yet for the cartoon.

Ncuti Gatwa wrapped up his second season as the 15th incarnation of the titular time-traveler in the live-action Doctor Who last month.

The character appeared to regenerate into Billie Piper, who played companion Rose to versions of the Doctor played by Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant.

The flagship series has not been officially renewed by the BBC or its U.S. partner Disney+.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Gaal takes on the Mule in 'Foundation' Season 3 trailer
TV // 18 hours ago
Gaal takes on the Mule in 'Foundation' Season 3 trailer
June 11 (UPI) -- "Voyagers" actress Lou Llobell and "Game of Thrones" actor Pilou Asbaek prepare to face off in a new trailer for "Foundation" Season 3, released Wednesday.
Jenna Ortega, Steve Buscemi appear in 'Wednesday' character posters
TV // 20 hours ago
Jenna Ortega, Steve Buscemi appear in 'Wednesday' character posters
June 11 (UPI) -- Jenna Ortega, Steve Buscemi are among the cast members who appear in new "Wednesday" Season 2 character posters released Wednesday.
'Steven Universe' sequel coming to Prime Video
TV // 20 hours ago
'Steven Universe' sequel coming to Prime Video
June 11 (UPI) -- Prime Video is developing "Steven Universe: Lars of the Stars," a sequel to the Cartoon Network animated show. Series creator Rebecca Sugar announced the news at Annecy Film Festival.
Kam Hugh, Moon among 'Drag Race France All Stars' cast
TV // 21 hours ago
Kam Hugh, Moon among 'Drag Race France All Stars' cast
June 11 (UPI) -- Kam Hugh, Moon, Piche and Soa de Muse are among the 10 queens competing to win "Drag Race France All Stars," which premieres July 10 on WOW Presents Plus.
Antonia Gentry recalls meeting Korean star T.O.P.: 'I was cheesing'
TV // 22 hours ago
Antonia Gentry recalls meeting Korean star T.O.P.: 'I was cheesing'
June 11 (UPI) -- "Ginny & Georgia" star Antonia Gentry said she was "shaking" and "sobbing on the inside" when she met rapper and "Squid Game' actor Choi Seung-hyun, better known as T.O.P.
Rachel Brosnahan joins 'Presumed Innocent' Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
Rachel Brosnahan joins 'Presumed Innocent' Season 2
June 10 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced Tuesday that Rachel Brosnahan will star in a second season of "Presumed Innocent," based on Jo Murray's "Dissection of a Murder."
'The Institute' trailer brings Stephen King novel to life
TV // 1 day ago
'The Institute' trailer brings Stephen King novel to life
June 10 (UPI) -- MGM+ released a trailer for upcoming Stephen King-produced series "The Institute," based on a novel by King.
Maggie Q works cold case in 'Bosch' spinoff 'Ballard'
TV // 1 day ago
Maggie Q works cold case in 'Bosch' spinoff 'Ballard'
June 10 (UPI) -- Maggie Q portrays a detective trying to prove herself while working cold cases in a new preview for the "Bosch" spinoff "Ballard."
Dale Moss, Lexi Young among 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10 cast
TV // 1 day ago
Dale Moss, Lexi Young among 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10 cast
June 10 (UPI) -- ABC is announcing the cast of "Bachelor in Paradise" Season 10. Dale Moss, who became engaged to Season 16 "Bachelorette" Clare Crawley, is among the singles looking for love in Costa Rica.
Netflix 'Little House on the Prairie' begins production
TV // 1 day ago
Netflix 'Little House on the Prairie' begins production
June 10 (UPI) -- Netflix announced the start of production on "Little House on the Prairie" Tuesday and shared photos of the cast at a table read.

Trending Stories

Kam Hugh, Moon among 'Drag Race France All Stars' cast
Kam Hugh, Moon among 'Drag Race France All Stars' cast
Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson dies at 82
Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson dies at 82
79th Cannes Film Festival scheduled for May 2026
79th Cannes Film Festival scheduled for May 2026
Jenna Ortega, Steve Buscemi appear in 'Wednesday' character posters
Jenna Ortega, Steve Buscemi appear in 'Wednesday' character posters
'Steven Universe' sequel coming to Prime Video
'Steven Universe' sequel coming to Prime Video

Follow Us