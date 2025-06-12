BBC to air animated 'Doctor Who' series for pre-schoolers

June 12 (UPI) -- The BBC has announced plans to air an animated Doctor Who series for pre-schoolers.

"Everyone is welcome at CBeebies, including the Doctor! This much-loved franchise entertains millions around the world, so it is only right that our younger audience get to experience the wonder and the magic of the Doctor in a brand new format," Patricia Hidalgo, director of children's and education programming at the BBC, said in a press release on Thursday.

"This is an extremely exciting opportunity, and we are looking forward to welcoming companies to pitch for this new project, as we continue our commitment and investment in the UK's animation industry."

The series will run independently from the live-action show.

The BBC is expanding the Whoniverse with plans for a brand new pre-school animation series which will see the Doctor's adventures come to CBeebies for the first time ever! More info ➡️ https://t.co/J4X4qRulJs pic.twitter.com/etU25v0MCf— BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) June 12, 2025

No voice cast, premiere date or production company have been selected yet for the cartoon.

Ncuti Gatwa wrapped up his second season as the 15th incarnation of the titular time-traveler in the live-action Doctor Who last month.

The character appeared to regenerate into Billie Piper, who played companion Rose to versions of the Doctor played by Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant.

The flagship series has not been officially renewed by the BBC or its U.S. partner Disney+.