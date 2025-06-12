David Letterman's 'My Next Guest' renewed for Seasons 6 and 7

June 12 (UPI) -- Netflix announced talk show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman has been renewed for its sixth and seventh seasons.

The streaming service said two new seasons of the series are now on the horizon, with Season 6 scheduled to arrive before the end of the year.

Netflix did not give a specific premiere date or announce any upcoming guests.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman kicked off in 2018 with an episode featuring former President Barack Obama. The series has since has five seasons on the streamer, with guests including Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, WNBA star Caitlin Clark and singer Miley Cyrus.