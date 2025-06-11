Trending
June 11, 2025 / 12:21 PM

Jenna Ortega, Steve Buscemi appear in 'Wednesday' character posters

By Jessica Inman
Netflix is teasing Season 2 of "Wednesday" with new posters. Photo by Jonathan Hession/Netflix
June 11 (UPI) -- Jenna Ortega and Steve Buscemi are among the cast members who appear in new Wednesday Season 2 character posters released Wednesday.

Netflix released 10 posters spelling out "Wednesday."

Ortega, who portrays Wednesday, appears with the W, and is seen with dark tears running down her face.

Emma Myers, who portrays Enid is seen with the letter E. She has long nails in multiple colors.

Joy Sunday (Bianca), Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene), Hunter Doohan (Tyler), Buscemi (Principal Dort), Georgie Farmer (Ajax), Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia) and Luis Guzman (Gomez) appear with the remaining letters.

Principal Dort helms Nevermore Academy in the new season. Gwendoline Christie portrayed the former principal, Larissa.

"Steve Buscemi is such an amazing actor, and he plays a principal who is incredibly into Nevermore. He wears purple, branded baseball caps. He's basically Mr. Nevermore -- and the opposite of the late Principal Weems, who was so put-together and chic," said Miles Millar, one of the showrunners.

The cast also includes Joanna Lumley, Victor Dorobantu, Joonas Suotamo, Fred Armisen, Billie Piper, Christopher Lloyd, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, Jamie McShane, Thandiwe Newton and Heather Matarazzo.

The sophomore season of the series streams on Netflix in two parts. The first arrives Aug. 6, while the second airs Sept. 3.

Jenna Ortega's career: 15 images of the Hollywood star

Jenna Ortega attends the premiere of "Pete's Dragon" in Los Angeles on August 8, 2016. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

